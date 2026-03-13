Everything to Know About 'Wuthering Heights' Film Adaptation: Plot, Cast, Release Date and More
March 13 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
What Is 'Wuthering Heights' About?
Here comes the greatest love story ever told.
Based on Emily Brontë's 1847 gothic novel of the same name, the Emerald Fennell-directed film adaptation of Wuthering Heights follows the epic, albeit toxic, romance between Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie). The ill-fated love story of former childhood friends soon carries them into a storm of love, obsession, jealousy and chaos.
Casting director Kharmel Cochrane previously teased the latest film adaptation would leave some English Lit fans unhappy, explaining, "Wait until you see the set design because that is even more shocking. And there may or may not be a dog collar in it."
Who Stars in 'Wuthering Heights'?
In addition to Robbie and Elordi, Wuthering Heights stars Alison Oliver (Isabella Linton), Hong Chau (Nelly Dean), Ewan Mitchell (Hindley Earnshaw), Shazad Latif (Edgar Linton), Martin Clunes (Mr. Earnshaw), Owen Cooper (Young Heathcliff) and Charlotte Mellington (Young Catherine).
Robbie and Elordi's casting initially sparked controversy, though the actress later defended Fennell's decision.
"I get it," she told British Vogue about the backlash. "There's nothing else to go off at this point until people see the movie."
She also said of Elordi, "I saw him play Heathcliff. And he is Heathcliff. I'd say, just wait. Trust me, you'll be happy. It's a character that has this lineage of other great actors who've played him, from Laurence Olivier to Richard Burton and Ralph Fiennes to Tom Hardy. To be a part of that is special. He's incredible and I believe in him so much. I honestly think he's our generation's Daniel Day-Lewis."
Where Was 'Wuthering Heights' Filmed?
Fennell's Wuthering Heights was filmed in several locations in the Yorkshire Dales National Park in England.
According to the BBC, the shooting locations included Arkengarthdale, Swaledale, the village of Low Row and Surrender Bridge.
When Was 'Wuthering Heights' Released?
Wuthering Heights offered cinema enthusiasts a sweeping prelude to Valentine's Day as it was released on February 13.
Where Can Fans Watch 'Wuthering Heights'?
Wuthering Heights is now in theaters worldwide.
How Did 'Wuthering Heights' Perform at the Box Office?
The film adaptation became Robbie's first since Barbie to hit $150 million global milestone.
According to Deadline, Wuthering Heights opened with a whopping worldwide box office haul of $83 million. Although it topped the box office when it debuted, Sony Pictures Animation's Goat dethroned it in its second weekend.