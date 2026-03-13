Everything to Know About 'Wuthering Heights' Film Adaptation: Plot, Cast, Release Date and More

Article continues below advertisement

What Is 'Wuthering Heights' About?

Source: Warner Bros./YouTube 'Wuthering Heights' has been adapted more than 30 times.

Here comes the greatest love story ever told. Based on Emily Brontë's 1847 gothic novel of the same name, the Emerald Fennell-directed film adaptation of Wuthering Heights follows the epic, albeit toxic, romance between Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie). The ill-fated love story of former childhood friends soon carries them into a storm of love, obsession, jealousy and chaos. Casting director Kharmel Cochrane previously teased the latest film adaptation would leave some English Lit fans unhappy, explaining, "Wait until you see the set design because that is even more shocking. And there may or may not be a dog collar in it."

Who Stars in 'Wuthering Heights'?

Source: Warner Bros./YouTube Emerald Fennell directed the 2026 film adaptation.

In addition to Robbie and Elordi, Wuthering Heights stars Alison Oliver (Isabella Linton), Hong Chau (Nelly Dean), Ewan Mitchell (Hindley Earnshaw), Shazad Latif (Edgar Linton), Martin Clunes (Mr. Earnshaw), Owen Cooper (Young Heathcliff) and Charlotte Mellington (Young Catherine). Robbie and Elordi's casting initially sparked controversy, though the actress later defended Fennell's decision. "I get it," she told British Vogue about the backlash. "There's nothing else to go off at this point until people see the movie." She also said of Elordi, "I saw him play Heathcliff. And he is Heathcliff. I'd say, just wait. Trust me, you'll be happy. It's a character that has this lineage of other great actors who've played him, from Laurence Olivier to Richard Burton and Ralph Fiennes to Tom Hardy. To be a part of that is special. He's incredible and I believe in him so much. I honestly think he's our generation's Daniel Day-Lewis."

Where Was 'Wuthering Heights' Filmed?

Source: Warner Bros./YouTube 'Wuthering Heights' is loosely based on the 1847 novel by Emily Brontë.

Fennell's Wuthering Heights was filmed in several locations in the Yorkshire Dales National Park in England. According to the BBC, the shooting locations included Arkengarthdale, Swaledale, the village of Low Row and Surrender Bridge.

When Was 'Wuthering Heights' Released?

Source: Warner Bros./YouTube Filming for 'Wuthering Heights' began in 2025.

Wuthering Heights offered cinema enthusiasts a sweeping prelude to Valentine's Day as it was released on February 13.

Where Can Fans Watch 'Wuthering Heights'?

Source: Warner Bros./YouTube 'Wuthering Heights' premiered at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre.

Wuthering Heights is now in theaters worldwide.

How Did 'Wuthering Heights' Perform at the Box Office?

Source: Warner Bros./YouTube 'Wuthering Heights' has surpassed the $100 million box office mark.