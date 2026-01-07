or
WWE Monday Night RAW Enters the Upside Down During 'Stranger Things' Takeover: Photos

Photo of WWE Monday Night RAW
Source: Netflix

'Stranger Things' took over WWE Monday Night RAW to celebrate the program's one-year anniversary on Netflix.

Profile Image

Jan. 7 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

WWE Monday Night RAW took a walk on the dark side on Monday night, January 5, while celebrating its one-year anniversary on Netflix with a full-blown Stranger Things takeover at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

WWE Superstars and fans alike were transported straight into the Upside Down, with the arena transformed to reflect the hit Netflix series' eerie world. From the moment the show kicked off, it was clear the night would be anything but ordinary.

Keep scrolling to see photos from the exciting night!

Michael Cole and Corey Graves Declare 'We Aren't in Hawkins Anymore'

Image of Michael Cole and Corey Graves kicked off Monday Night RAW by telling fans, 'We aren’t in Hawkins anymore.'
Source: Netflix

Michael Cole and Corey Graves kicked off Monday Night RAW by telling fans, 'We aren’t in Hawkins anymore.'

Announcers Michael Cole and Corey Graves opened the broadcast from the iconic WSQK van, telling viewers, "We aren't in Hawkins anymore," as the Stranger Things theme music echoed throughout the arena.

The ring and announcers' table were both wrapped in creeping vines inspired by the dark, parallel dimension of the Upside Down — setting the tone for a night filled with monsters, madness and nostalgia.

Creatures From the Upside Down Crash WWE RAW

Image of A Demogorgon burst through Gorilla backstage, delivering one of the night’s most shocking moments during RAW's Netflix anniversary celebration.
Source: Netflix

A Demogorgon burst through Gorilla backstage, delivering one of the night’s most shocking moments during RAW's Netflix anniversary celebration.

The surprises didn’t stop there. Backstage, the Scoops Ahoy boat made an appearance, while a Demogorgon dramatically busted through Gorilla, drawing gasps from the crowd and delivering one of the night's most talked-about visual moments.

Every corner of the venue leaned into the crossover, making it a must-see experience for both wrestling fans and avid Stranger Things watchers.

MORE ON:
WWE Raw

Netflix's Elle Duncan Unveils 'Stranger Things' WWE Championship Belt

Image of Elle Duncan unveiled a special Stranger Things-themed WWE Championship belt created for the one-year anniversary of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.
Source: Netflix

Elle Duncan unveiled a special Stranger Things-themed WWE Championship belt created for the one-year anniversary of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

Adding to the spectacle, a Stranger Things-themed WWE Championship belt was unveiled by Netflix’s Elle Duncan, giving fans one more photo-worthy moment from the unforgettable night.

WWE Monday Night Raw Transforms Into 'Stranger Things' Universe

Image of Barclays Center was fully transformed into the Upside Down as Stranger Things took over WWE Monday Night RAW, immersing fans in a night of eerie sights, monsters and Netflix-fueled mayhem.
Source: Netflix

Barclays Center was fully transformed into the Upside Down as Stranger Things took over WWE Monday Night RAW, immersing fans in a night of eerie sights, monsters and Netflix-fueled mayhem.

From Hawkins-inspired set pieces to Upside Down chaos in the ring, RAW's anniversary celebration proved to be a crossover event fans won't soon forget.

