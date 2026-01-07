WWE Monday Night RAW Enters the Upside Down During 'Stranger Things' Takeover: Photos

'Stranger Things' took over WWE Monday Night RAW to celebrate the program's one-year anniversary on Netflix.

WWE Monday Night RAW took a walk on the dark side on Monday night, January 5, while celebrating its one-year anniversary on Netflix with a full-blown Stranger Things takeover at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

WWE Superstars and fans alike were transported straight into the Upside Down, with the arena transformed to reflect the hit Netflix series' eerie world. From the moment the show kicked off, it was clear the night would be anything but ordinary.

Keep scrolling to see photos from the exciting night!