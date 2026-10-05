Wynonna Judd Calls Husband Cactus Her 'King' After More Than a Decade of Marriage: 'I've Never Had That Kind of Respect for Someone'

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Wynonna Judd has nothing but praise for her husband, Cactus Moser, after more than a decade together. The country music star called him her "king" while revealing what keeps their relationship strong.

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Wynonna Judd Calls Cactus Moser Her 'King'

Source: MEGA Wynonna Judd opened up about her enduring marriage to Cactus Moser.

Judd, 62, says their bond comes down to two simple things: "Laughter and adoration." "He goes out on stage every night and gives a thousand percent, and I can rest in that. If I try to start something when I'm having a moment, he is always so fricking funny and stays in his own space," she said in an interview with AARP The Magazine. "I've never had that in my life. I've never had that kind of respect for someone. This man is my king," Judd added.

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Their Marriage Has Weathered Hard Times

Source: MEGA Wynonna Judd revealed how she supported Cactus Moser after an accident left him without a leg.

The couple has also faced serious challenges together, including a 2012 accident that resulted in Moser losing his leg. During the serious motorcycle incident, Moser collided with an oncoming car, and his leg was "severed at the scene." In her new interview, Judd reflected on being Moser's caregiver after the accident. "I really don’t know, other than “be willing.” There were moments when I thought, I can’t do this. This is too much," she shared with the outlet. "Then I would literally go with what they teach in AA, which is 'Do the next right thing.' That has saved me from so many tantrums," the singer explained.

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Music Became Part of Wynonna Judd's Healing

Source: MEGA Wynonna Judd said her new album 'The Hard Truth' helped her process years of grief.

Judd also opened up about grief on The Hard Truth, her first album in a decade. The project became a deeply personal way for her to process the 2022 suicide of her mother, Naomi Judd. "I thought I was going to go crazy if I didn't write it," Judd said. "I just was paralyzed by grief, and I had nowhere else to go." Wynonna and Naomi performed together as The Judds from 1983 to 1991, earning five Grammys for their music.

'Working So Hard on Myself'

Source: MEGA Wynonna Judd said she is 'better at being a human.'