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'X-Men' Health Shocker: Tyler Mane Gives Chemotherapy Update After Being Diagnosed With 'Super Rare' Case of Male B----- Cancer

Composite photo of Tyler Mane.
Source: MEGA ; @therealtylermane/instagram

Tyler Mane has been diagnosed with a 'super rare' case of male b----- cancer.

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June 10 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

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X-Men star Tyler Mane is dealing with a devastating diagnosis no man ever expects to face.

The 59-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday, May 8, to reveal he was starting chemotherapy treatment for a "super rare" case of male b----- cancer.

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'It's Kind of Embarrassing'

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Image of The 'X-Men' star was 'embarrassed' to publicly share his diagnosis.
Source: @therealtylermane/instagram

The 'X-Men' star was 'embarrassed' to publicly share his diagnosis.

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Male breast cancer is extremely uncommon, accounting for about 1 percent of all breast cancer cases in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Yep. I have b----- cancer. And yep, it’s super rare. Only 1 percent of b----- cancers are men,” Mane shared in the caption of his social media video. "I’ll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean it’s kind of embarrassing."

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Source: @therealtylermane/instagram

Tyler Mane shared his cancer diagnosis via Instagram.

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'My Wife Pushed Me to Get the Lump Removed'

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Image of 'My doctors all dismissed it,' Tyler Mane said after finding a lump on his chest.
Source: @therealtylermane/instagram

'My doctors all dismissed it,' Tyler Mane said after finding a lump on his chest.

"But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advance [sic] stages BECAUSE it’s not talked about and not looked for. In fact, my doctors all dismissed it, and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early," he explained.

Mane, who starred as Sabretooth in 2000’s X-Men and reprised the role in 2024 in Deadpool & Wolverine, continued: "So let’s start talking about it! 1 in 755 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and if caught early, it’s VERY treatable. Time to answer the Wake Up Call!"

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Source: @therealtylermane/Instagram

Tyler Mane provided a health update via social media.

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'I Got This. F--- Cancer'

Image of Tyler Mane is determined to beat his cancer battle.
Source: @therealtylermane/instagram

Tyler Mane is determined to beat his cancer battle.

The Halloween star followed up on Tuesday, June 9, with an update for fans after completing his second chemotherapy session, declaring: "I got this. F--- cancer."

"Thank you so much for all the love, everyone. I greatly appreciate it," he penned in the post's caption. "I got this. I’m gonna kick cancer‘s a--. Thank you for coming along for the journey."

'Cancer Sucks'

image of 'Cancer sucks, but if you catch it quick enough, you can win this battle,' he encouraged others.
Source: @therealtylermane/instagram

'Cancer sucks, but if you catch it quick enough, you can win this battle,' he encouraged others.

Further encouraging fans to make their health a priority, Mane emphasized: "We need to spread the awareness. Cancer sucks, but if you catch it quick enough, you can win this battle."

In addition to his famed Sabretooth role, Mane is known for his credits in 2004's Troy, Max's Doom Patrol series from 2022-2023 and his portrayal of Michael Myers in Rob Zombie's Halloween in 2007 and Halloween II in 2009.

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