'X-Men' Health Shocker: Tyler Mane Gives Chemotherapy Update After Being Diagnosed With 'Super Rare' Case of Male B----- Cancer

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X-Men star Tyler Mane is dealing with a devastating diagnosis no man ever expects to face. The 59-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday, May 8, to reveal he was starting chemotherapy treatment for a "super rare" case of male b----- cancer.

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'It's Kind of Embarrassing'

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Source: @therealtylermane/instagram The 'X-Men' star was 'embarrassed' to publicly share his diagnosis.

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Male breast cancer is extremely uncommon, accounting for about 1 percent of all breast cancer cases in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Yep. I have b----- cancer. And yep, it’s super rare. Only 1 percent of b----- cancers are men,” Mane shared in the caption of his social media video. "I’ll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean it’s kind of embarrassing."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @therealtylermane/instagram Tyler Mane shared his cancer diagnosis via Instagram.

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'My Wife Pushed Me to Get the Lump Removed'

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Source: @therealtylermane/instagram 'My doctors all dismissed it,' Tyler Mane said after finding a lump on his chest.

"But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advance [sic] stages BECAUSE it’s not talked about and not looked for. In fact, my doctors all dismissed it, and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early," he explained. Mane, who starred as Sabretooth in 2000’s X-Men and reprised the role in 2024 in Deadpool & Wolverine, continued: "So let’s start talking about it! 1 in 755 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and if caught early, it’s VERY treatable. Time to answer the Wake Up Call!"

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View this post on Instagram Source: @therealtylermane/Instagram Tyler Mane provided a health update via social media.

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'I Got This. F--- Cancer'

Source: @therealtylermane/instagram Tyler Mane is determined to beat his cancer battle.

The Halloween star followed up on Tuesday, June 9, with an update for fans after completing his second chemotherapy session, declaring: "I got this. F--- cancer." "Thank you so much for all the love, everyone. I greatly appreciate it," he penned in the post's caption. "I got this. I’m gonna kick cancer‘s a--. Thank you for coming along for the journey."

'Cancer Sucks'

Source: @therealtylermane/instagram 'Cancer sucks, but if you catch it quick enough, you can win this battle,' he encouraged others.