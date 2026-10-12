NEWS 'X-Men' Star James McAvoy Recalls Being Randomly Punched in the Head at Toronto Bar: 'I Went Flying for the Guy' Source: MEGA James McAvoy got into a bit of a brawl while at a bar during the Toronto International Film Festival last year. Larry Stansbury Oct. 12 2026, Published 10:25 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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James McAvoy is opening up about a shocking encounter that nearly turned into a bar fight! During the Thursday, October 8, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, McAvoy revealed that he got randomly punched in the back of the head by a stranger while attending the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025. This occurred while he was celebrating the sale of his directorial debut, California Schemin', with two producers.

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Source: YOUTUBE

"He was behaving badly. He'd drank too much, and he was getting ejected by the bouncer," McAvoy recalled. "He just cold-cocked the first guy he could reach. And he smacked me as hard as he could in the back of the head."

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James McAvoy Nearly Fought Back After Being Punched

Source: @JAMESMCAVOYREALDEAL/INSTAGRAM James McAvoy initially wondered whether one of his colleagues had hit him.

McAvoy admitted that he was initially confused about what had happened because his back was turned toward the attacker. "I looked at my producer there and my producer there, and I was like, 'Huh?! Huh?!'" he recalled, explaining that he initially wondered whether one of his colleagues had hit him. Once he realized what had happened, the Split star said his instincts immediately kicked in, adding, "I went from zero to 90 in about 0.3 seconds, and I went flying for the guy."

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James McAvoy Recalls Hilarious Exchange With His Attacker

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Source: @JAMESMCAVOYREALDEAL/INSTAGRAM James McAvoy initially managed to calm himself down.

Although McAvoy initially managed to calm himself down, the confrontation wasn't over. The actor revealed that the stranger turned around, noticed him being restrained and attempted to confront him again. "He came at me!" McAvoy recalled. According to the Scottish star, the man then began shouting about where he was from, something McAvoy found particularly amusing in hindsight.

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Source: @JAMESMCAVOYREALDEAL/INSTAGRAM James McAvoy responded with a reference to his own hometown.

"I'm from Mexico!" the stranger allegedly declared. Without missing a beat, McAvoy responded with a reference to his own hometown. "Well, I'm from Drumchapel!" he shouted, referring to the Glasgow neighborhood where he grew up. The exchange left host Seth Meyers and the studio audience laughing as McAvoy reflected on the absurdity of the confrontation. "What's next? You're gonna give your zip code and your postal address?" he joked. "It's such a weird instinct."

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James McAvoy Was Celebrating His Directorial Debut

Source: @JAMESMCAVOYREALDEAL/INSTAGRAM James McAvoy is in hopes of securing a record deal.