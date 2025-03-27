Yankees Great Brett Gardner's 14-Year-Old Son Had 'No Vitals' When Emergency Responders Arrived at Costa Rica Resort and Declared Him Dead
New details have emerged in the devastating death of Miller Gardner — the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees star Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica.
Dr. Kevin Gannon, who heads Quepos Urgent Care hospital in Quepos, Costa Rica, revealed his team was called to Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort on Friday, March 21, and desperately tried to resuscitate the teenage boy before declaring him deceased.
While Dr. Gannon himself did not treat Miller at the scene, he informed a news publication that a medical team was dispatched from the hospital to the resort where the Gardner family was vacationing.
"We received the call from the hotel and we responded immediately," the doctor explained on Wednesday, March 26. "The emergency was for a patient who was a non-responsive 14 year old male. At the scene was a licensed physician, a nurse and an ambulance first response driver."
Upon arriving at the chilling scene, Dr. Gannon said the medical professionals found "a 14-year-old patient with no vitals" and his "family members" also present.
The emergency response team "performed advanced life support CPR for 30 minutes" before pronouncing the young patient dead.
It was at that point they "called the authorities," Dr. Gannon confirmed.
"We don’t know what caused this," he admitted amid pending autopsy results.
While Dr. Gannon could not discuss Miller's medical history or possible cause of death, the physician mentioned other family members were suffering from "gastrointestinal symptoms."
Earlier on Wednesday, an official for Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) revealed Brett, Jessica, their older son, Hunter, and Miller had all been experiencing "severe stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea" after dining at a restaurant near the resort on Thursday night, March 20, per Daily Mail.
A doctor on site at the resort was called and gave the entire family medication for their symptoms.
After reportedly ruling out asphyxia as a possible cause of death due to Miller's airwaves appearing unobstructed, authorities are investigating whether the medicine given to Miller on Thursday evening could have been a factor in his tragic passing.
"We’re doing toxicology tests to determine if this medicine could have caused the death," the OIJ spokesperson told to DM.
Investigators are also looking into whether Miller could have "brought an existing bacterial infection" with him while traveling from the Gardner family's home in Summerville, S.C., to Costa Rica.
The OIJ official warned Miller’s autopsy and toxicology reports could take months to be completed due to a "hike in homicides" amid an outbreak in gang violence and a "battle for territory."
"Every one of them needs an autopsy," they noted.
The retired MLB outfielder and his wife released a statement through the Yankees to announce the horrific news of their son's death.
"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation," the message read. "We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st."
