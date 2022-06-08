Mellow Yellow: Three Ways To Rock Summer’s Hottest Shade — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Move over, hot pink! It seems bright yellow has officially become the new must-have hue for summer 2022. Over the past several days, stars like Viola Davis, Anne Hathaway and Lori Harvey have brought sunshine to the forefront of fashion, donning bold, lemony tones on the red carpet.

From tomboy-chic blazers to beachy glamour, here are three ways to get mellow with yellow this summer.