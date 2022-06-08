Mellow Yellow: Three Ways To Rock Summer’s Hottest Shade — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Move over, hot pink! It seems bright yellow has officially become the new must-have hue for summer 2022. Over the past several days, stars like Viola Davis, Anne Hathaway and Lori Harvey have brought sunshine to the forefront of fashion, donning bold, lemony tones on the red carpet.
From tomboy-chic blazers to beachy glamour, here are three ways to get mellow with yellow this summer.
Beachy Keen
Earlier this week, Tracee Ellis Ross proved that sometimes, the best move is to let form follow function, sporting a yellow dress with beachy ruching to a special screening of her series Black-ish. Emulate the star's effortless summer glow by reaching for a ruched yellow tank dress. Complete the look with a pair of timeless gold hoops for an added element of elegance.
Cute Crops
The fashion world found itself seeling double after Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa inadvertently twinned at Bulgari’s high jewelry show in Paris this week, sporting matching canary-yellow cropped sets. Channel the dynamic duo's Parisian glamour by reaching for a sensual matching set in a luxurious fabric.
Blaze-r It
Looking to put a cool, tomboy-ish spin on this summer trend? Take after comedian Awkwafina and reach for an oversized yellow suit. Rocking a boxy silhouette in a bold color is a great way to add a pop of fun femininity to a traditionally masculine silhouette.
Banana Republic’s Wide Leg Linen Pant in Yellow Umbrella retails for $120 at bananarepublic.gap.com.