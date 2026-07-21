YOCTO Named Among the World’s Top Email Marketing Agencies for 2026

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NICOSIA, CYPRUS - July, 2026 - YOCTO, the Klaviyo Elite retention agency for fast-growing direct-to-consumer and subscription brands, enters 2026 recognized among the world’s top email marketing agencies - holding Elite Partner status, the highest tier in Klaviyo’s global network of more than 5,000 partners, and running the email engine behind Europe’s fastest-growing company. In March 2026, the Financial Times ranked YOCTO client Healf No. 1 on the FT1000, its annual list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, after the British wellbeing platform posted a 621.74% compound annual growth rate between 2021 and 2024. Healf also topped Sifted’s leaderboard of the fastest-growing startups in the UK and Ireland. YOCTO runs Healf’s email and retention program, which has grown email revenue fivefold while cutting unsubscribe rates by more than 40%, according to the agency’s published case study.

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The results have drawn recognition from inside Klaviyo itself. “How does a company become the fastest-growing in Europe in under three years? Not by selling more stuff,” wrote James White, senior director of partnerships EMEA at Klaviyo, in a LinkedIn post spotlighting the Healf story - a post tagging YOCTO alongside Klaviyoand Healf. YOCTO earned Klaviyo Elite Partner status in October 2025, joining the small group of agencies at the top of the platform’s partner program. “Many agencies sell email campaigns and flows. Instead, we provide a complete methodology,” said George Kapernaros, founder and CEO of YOCTO. “Every new engagement runs on the LTV Parthenon, the nine-number framework I introduced in my Forbes Business Council column. That discipline is why we now manage one of the largest Klaviyo books of business in EMEA - and why brands like Healf, BetterMe, Gratsi, Evereden trust us with their most profitable channel.” Kapernaros writes on subscription economics and retention for the Forbes Business Council and the Fast Company Executive Board.

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