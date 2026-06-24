Yolanda Hadid Is Engaged! 'RHOBH' Alum to Marry Real Estate Developer Randy Kendrick After Joey Jingoli Split

According to TMZ , Hadid got engaged to Kendrick in late June.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid , said "yes" to real estate developer Randy Kendrick .

Yolanda Hadid never talked about break up with Joey Jingoli.

Kendrick is the founder and CEO of Xebec — an industrial logistics real estate platform — as well as the CEO of Sandow Lakes Ranch Venture LLC.

Kendrick and Hadid have kept their relationship under wraps, and it is unknown when they began dating.

The former model has also kept her breakup with ex-fiancé Joseph "Joey" Jingoli out of the spotlight. The reason for the split is unknown.

According to several outlets, Hadid and Jingoli ended their engagement in 2025. This came after the RHOBH alum had showcased the house she shared with Jingoli on Architectural Digest in 2024.

Hadid and Jingoli were together for six years, having begun dating back in 2017 and becoming engaged in 2024.