Yolanda Hadid Is Engaged! 'RHOBH' Alum to Marry Real Estate Developer Randy Kendrick After Joey Jingoli Split
June 24 2026, Updated 7:58 a.m. ET
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid, said "yes" to real estate developer Randy Kendrick.
According to TMZ, Hadid got engaged to Kendrick in late June.
Yolanda Hadid Quietly Broke Up With Joey Jingoli
Kendrick is the founder and CEO of Xebec — an industrial logistics real estate platform — as well as the CEO of Sandow Lakes Ranch Venture LLC.
Kendrick and Hadid have kept their relationship under wraps, and it is unknown when they began dating.
The former model has also kept her breakup with ex-fiancé Joseph "Joey" Jingoli out of the spotlight. The reason for the split is unknown.
According to several outlets, Hadid and Jingoli ended their engagement in 2025. This came after the RHOBH alum had showcased the house she shared with Jingoli on Architectural Digest in 2024.
Hadid and Jingoli were together for six years, having begun dating back in 2017 and becoming engaged in 2024.
Yolanda Hadid Was Married to Mohammad Hadid and David Foster
Before her separation from Jingoli, Hadid, 62, was married to ex-husband Mohamed Hadid, with whom she shares kids Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid.
Coincidentally, like her new fiancé, her ex-husband Mohamed is also a real estate developer. They were married from 1994 to 2000.
Years later, Yolanda found love in musician David Foster, whom she married in 2011 before divorcing in 2017.
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Yolanda Hadid Shifted Her Focus
The majority of her relationship with Foster was documented on RHOBH before their divorce.
Since her time on reality TV series ended, Yolanda has focused on her health and her Lyme disease diagnosis. Along with her children Bella and Anwar Hadid, the former model has been a vocal advocate for awareness of the disease.
In an interview with Vogue in 2021, Yolanda spoke about her health issues. "I always say that we have to turn our mess into a message. We’re both convinced that we shouldn’t just use our platforms to post selfies. We also try to use them as amplifiers to give a voice to those who can’t be heard."
Yolanda Hadid Advocated for the Tick-Borne Disease
The TV personality added that there is power in being vulnerable, as she said, "By sharing the more uncomfortable parts of our lives, we have the power to raise awareness."
Yolanda also reflected on what her Lyme disease has taught her. "My ‘new normal’ is much slower and more in tune with who I am. I’ve also learned to love my authentic self with all my imperfections," she said.