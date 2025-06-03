Your Summer It List for a Season Well Spent
Whether you're poolside, stuck in the office, or gearing up for golden hour drinks, these picks will help you do summer right. From beauty essentials that glow with or without sun to smart upgrades for your space, schedule, and skincare routine, these are the items worth making room for.
Step Out in Style
Statement Pieces
Start with a seasonal refresh. A bikini or one-piece that flatters and holds up for actual swimming? Non-negotiable. Throw on a breezy sundress or oversized button-down for easy coverage.Unique Vintage nails the retro-cool vibe with swimwear and dresses perfect for beach hangs and patio brunches. Top it off with a glow courtesy of SUGARED + BRONZED, no sun exposure required. Also check out their tinted mineral sunscreen gives you protection and a bit of a tan every day.
Practical Accessories
Sunscreen: non-negotiable. But don’t stop there. Add a water bottle that stays icy in triple-digit heat, an ultra light packable towel, and a beach tote big enough for snacks, SPF, and a speaker. Sunglasses that do more than look cute in selfies? Bonus points.
For parents, TickTalk Tech GPS-smartwatches on the wrists of your little ones let you keep track of them at summer camp or the boardwalk. Peace of mind is another must-have this summer.
Social-Ready Add-Ons
Warm nights are meant for staying out late, and RtA brings the edge with streetwear made for standout nights out. When you're skipping the alcohol but still want something festive in your glass, try cbdMD’s THC-free mixers. They're a sober-curious dream: no hangover and better sleep after a fun night? Yes, please.
Keep Your Summer Body Moving
Fitness That Fits Your Flow
Essentials: A resistance band set, wireless earbuds, and a go-to playlist that powers your workouts. Track your hydration, macros, and goals with Cronometer, and build a home gym you’ll actually use with Nike Strength. Looking for a fun, competitive way to stay active this summer? Pack a Spikeball set for your next beach day or camping trip. It’s a group workout disguised as a game.
Post-Workout Recovery
Sore muscles are a vibe killer. Bring in ATHLETHC for clean, effective recovery creams after leg day. Don’t forget yoga mats, massage tools, and compression gear to keep your body feeling ready for round two.
Upgrade Your Summer Homebase
Comfort Inside and Outdoors
Light up your space with string lights, lay down a chic outdoor rug, and turn on your speakers. Teak Warehouse serves up patio furniture that makes you want to host a backyard soirée or take your morning coffee outdoors. Indoors, Homebody’s ultra-cozy couches are so plush, you’ll cancel plans just to stay in.
Breathe Easy
A good fan is underrated. Pair that with Airdog’s whisper-quiet air purifier to keep pollen, dander, and city haze at bay. All Filters makes swapping out water and fridge filters quick and painless, because who has time for home maintenance during summer?
Stock the Freezer
Stock up on popsicles, frozen berries, and at least one pint of indulgence. Cold Case Ice Cream delivers true crime-themed pints that are part treat, part binge-worthy experience. More of a grill master? Meat N’ Bone delivers steak, seafood, and gourmet bundles straight to your door.
When Summer Isn’t a Vacation
Sleep and Focus Tools
Not every summer day is spent poolside. If you're working through the season—or tackling something big like bar prep—quality sleep and sharper focus are non-negotiable. Pillow Cube’s orthopedic side-sleeper pillows cradle your neck just right, while cbdMD’s calming tinctures help quiet your mind when the to-do list won’t.
Long hours at a desk? FluidStance balance boards keep your body engaged, even when you’re staring down your inbox. And for aspiring attorneys, Studicata offers AI-powered study tools designed to make bar prep smarter, not harder.
Commuter-Friendly Picks
Whether you're heading into the office or hopping between summer meetups, you need gear that works as hard as you do. A sleek tote that fits both your laptop and your lunch? Essential. And Scooch’s travel-smart phone cases come with built-in wallets and kickstands—because juggling gear shouldn’t be a full-time job.
Ready, Set, Summer
Whether you're chasing waves, chasing deadlines, or a little bit of both, this It List is here to help you do summer your way. So grab what you need, make some space in your tote (and your freezer), and enjoy the season to the fullest.