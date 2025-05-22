NEWS YouTuber Kira Shannon Reveals Daily Routine Full of 'Extensive' Rituals: 'It Challenges Me to Be Present'

While she makes it look effortless, there’s a lot that goes into YouTube vlogger Kira Shannon’s (@kiraslaps) daily routine, including exercising her spirituality as well as her physical strength. In a new interview with OK!, Kira revealed what it takes for an influencer in Miami, Fla., to get ready to produce content for her 1 million online followers.

For starters, the YouTuber fasts until 12:00 p.m., instead opting to begin her days with lemon water, green tea and a black espresso to ensure she gets her energy from the right source while adhering to the fast. As always, Kira invests in her skincare routine by using a short series of products; she emphasized sunscreen is the most important one. When she’s done, she likes to meditate— however, her meditation goes beyond a few minutes in peace. To maintain her gratitude, the YouTuber habitually writes three highlights from the previous day and three things she’s thankful for — something she said helps to keep her grounded amid her growing fame and the curveballs that present themselves throughout her day as she maintains top tier mental and physical health while overseeing the operations of her business.

She also finds it imperative to continue learning outside of higher education. To expand her knowledge in worldly matters and her passions, Kira likes to read a daily lesson from A Course in Miracles and listen to audiobooks during morning walks. “If I miss any aspect of this routine I feel a noticeable difference in my mood for the rest of the day. I’ve tested and integrated different steps to find the most optimal routine that allows me to be the best version of myself every day,” she admitted. Maintaining a strict weekly workout routine, Kira never misses one of her weekday workouts which either consist of pilates, weightlifting, or running--even when she’s on the road. Immediately following her workout, the YouTube vlogger will opt for a walk accompanied by an audiobook, followed by at least 20 minutes in the sauna to decompress. “I do this like clockwork. It helps me feel my best!” Kira exclaimed in her interview.

Living close to the ocean, Kira’s “favorite place to refresh is the beach or anywhere in nature.” She even summited Cerro Chirripó, the highest mountain in Costa Rica during a recent vacation. The most peaceful part of her bustling day, though, is when she’s able to enjoy a homemade dinner on her balcony during sunset.

