Yulia Harfouch Graces Technikart Cover, Launches Paris Fashion Week with Vision for the Future of Fashion Media
Yulia Harfouch, acclaimed media entrepreneur and founder of HD Fashion & Lifestyle TV, celebrates a defining moment in her career as she appears on the cover of Technikart magazine to mark the opening of Paris Fashion Week 2025. This high-profile feature underscores Harfouch’s rising influence across the global fashion and media landscape, positioning her as a leader at the intersection of editorial storytelling, luxury branding, and digital innovation.
With a professional background that seamlessly bridges fashion and media, Harfouch transitioned from an early career in modelling into content leadership with a bold and distinctive creative vision. Her formative role as Art Director at Vogue helped shape cutting-edge visual narratives that fused cultural relevance with commercial appeal, laying the foundation for her future media ventures.
In 2023, Harfouch launched HD Fashion & Lifestyle TV — a multilingual global television and digital network. Broadcasting across over 30 countries, the platform delivers original programming that highlights design excellence, heritage, craftsmanship, and the human stories behind luxury. Its editorial content reflects a growing demand for meaningful narratives within the fashion and lifestyle space.
The Technikart feature explores Harfouch’s evolution as both founder and executive, highlighting her efforts to build a next-generation media brand rooted in substance, diversity, and global cultural dialogue. Headquartered between Dubai and Paris, HD Fashion & Lifestyle TV embodies Harfouch’s international outlook and her commitment to elevating underrepresented voices in the luxury industry.
In her cover story, Harfouch addresses the shifting meaning of luxury in today’s media environment. Rather than focusing solely on aspiration or exclusivity, she champions authenticity, identity, and relevance as core components of modern brand storytelling. Her approach speaks directly to a digitally native audience that values real stories, multidimensional content, and cultural resonance.
Her selection as the cover star for Paris Fashion Week’s kickoff issue signals more than just editorial acclaim. It reflects a broader transformation in the fashion media ecosystem — one that embraces visionary leadership, cross-platform fluency, and purposeful content creation.
As the global fashion industry adapts to an age of rapid change and innovation, Yulia Harfouch stands at the forefront — not merely as a participant, but as a pioneering force redefining how fashion, media, and luxury intersect in a digital-first world.