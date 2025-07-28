Yulia Harfouch Graces Technikart Cover, Launches Paris Fashion Week with Vision for the Future of Fashion Media

Yulia Harfouch, acclaimed media entrepreneur and founder of HD Fashion & Lifestyle TV, celebrates a defining moment in her career as she appears on the cover of Technikart magazine to mark the opening of Paris Fashion Week 2025. This high-profile feature underscores Harfouch’s rising influence across the global fashion and media landscape, positioning her as a leader at the intersection of editorial storytelling, luxury branding, and digital innovation.

With a professional background that seamlessly bridges fashion and media, Harfouch transitioned from an early career in modelling into content leadership with a bold and distinctive creative vision. Her formative role as Art Director at Vogue helped shape cutting-edge visual narratives that fused cultural relevance with commercial appeal, laying the foundation for her future media ventures.

In 2023, Harfouch launched HD Fashion & Lifestyle TV — a multilingual global television and digital network. Broadcasting across over 30 countries, the platform delivers original programming that highlights design excellence, heritage, craftsmanship, and the human stories behind luxury. Its editorial content reflects a growing demand for meaningful narratives within the fashion and lifestyle space.