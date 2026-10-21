Yung Gravy Says He Apologized to Addison Rae for Dating Her Mom: 'I Didn't Even Ask'

Article continues below advertisement

Yung Gravy revealed that he previously apologized to Addison Rae for briefly dating her mom, Sheri Easterling, in 2022. The rapper told the full story to Bunnie Xo on her podcast "Dumb Blonde" in October, explaining exactly how the situation came about.

Article continues below advertisement

Yung Gravy Apologized to Addison Rae for Dating Her Mom

Source: @OFFICIALDUMBBLONDE/INSTAGRAM Yung Gravy opened up to Bunnie Xo.

During the episode, Bunnie asked Yung Gravy whether he'd ever talked to the "Diet Pepsi" singer about dating her mom and bringing her as a date to the VMAs. "Yes. At the time, I mean I was so busy that I didn't even like, ask," the social media personality explained. "I didn't really think that I should ask for permission, which I guess I don't know if I needed it, because her mom can do her own thing, but like afterwards, [Rae] was like, not happy about it and then time went on, I think a couple months later I talked to her, I'm like, 'Yo, sorry if that made you — put you in a rough spot or whatever.' Because it did bring more attention to her dad doing all this s---. They were already being all crazy, but she was fine with it in the end." Shortly after their 2022 divorce, Rae's dad, Monty Lopez, was posting provocative messages directed at Easterling and Yung Gravy on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

How Yung Gravy Ended Up Taking Addison Rae's Mom to the VMAs

Source: JEREMY SMITH/IMAGESPACE / MEGA Yung Gravy brought Sheri Easterling as his VMAs date.

During the episode, Bunnie brought up the controversy surrounding Yung Gravy bringing Easterling as his date to the 2022 VMAs. "I didn't really think it would go that big," he said. "It started because — just at that time, the algorithm or whatever was really working well for me if I just hit on moms, just stitching videos. It was so easy. I miss those days. Stitch a video, hit on a famous mom, it blows up." As for Easterling, when she and her husband got divorced, "we just played back and forth a bunch, and people loved it," Yung Gravy recalled. "Then I started actually just talking to her on the phone; she's really cool. So when I got asked to perform at the VMAs, her ex-husband had been talking s--- a ton ... on TikTok, and was like trying to get me to go fight him... I was like, I'm above that; I'm not trying to actually take time to respond to this guy. I'm not gonna have internet beef. But then, when I had the opportunity to perform at the VMAs, I was like, 'Well, bringing his ex-wife as a date would be cool.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling's Fling Became Real

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: VINNIE LEVINE / MEGA Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling shared lots of PDA.

The "oops!" singer explained that what started as a PR stunt developed into an actual romance, though short-lived. "That was really big, and I think it was — I mean, obviously it's Addison Rae's mom, and she's massive too, but we were kinda like PDA aggressive at the show and everything," he told the podcast host. "Like it was — I think for both of us it was a little bit of a premeditated PR move, but it was also just fun. It was kind of like a little bit of revenge for her, it was kind of like just a good social moment for me. I'm single at the time, and then we actually had a blast. We were together in New York for three days, just like walked around town." Asked if he'd slept with Easterling, Yung Gravy confirmed that he had.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened Between Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling?

Source: GILBERTFLORES@BROADIMAGE / MEGA Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling's relationship was short-lived.