Yuri 'Lamasbella' Godinez Is Feeling 'Thankful' Despite Going Through a 'Difficult Pregnancy': 'It's Been a Journey'

Yuri “Lasmasbella” Godinez is feeling "thankful" despite going through a "difficult pregnancy." "It’s been a journey of learning to listen to my body more than ever before. Every pregnancy feels different, and this one has been a good reminder to slow down, rest and give myself grace. Between content, motherhood and everything in between, I’ve learned that taking care of myself is part of taking care of my family," the social media star, who shares her two sons, Amauri and Alijah, with her partner Kenny Anaje, exclusively tells OK!.

Over the years, Godinez, who rose to fame after posting her viral impersonations of the Kardashian sisters online, has built a strong social media following. Now, she wants to be "honest" with her audience about what she's going through. "I feel like there are a lot of topics around the entire journey: from fertility struggles, to pregnancy loss, pregnancy scares, the different phases of the pregnancy term, birth, postpartum each step of this journey bears so many ups and downs, emotions, fears and lessons that I think haven’t been shared as much historically due to stigmas, fears, lack of information, lack of the platform for it. I think we’re entering an era where more people are speaking about this entire journey, supporting each other, seeking comfort, comforting others, etc. I feel like there are online forums and communities popping up more and more to be there for one another on all these steps, and if speaking about it on my platform helps another person and what they are going through, I want to be a part of the conversation," she shares.

Source: A Stewart Photo The star shares two kids with her partner.

Ultimately, the mom-of-two wants others to know that "perfection isn't the goal, presence is what is important." "We don’t have to do everything perfectly to be great moms, partners, or creators. Just showing up with love and effort is enough. I hope people feel inspired to embrace where they are right now instead of waiting until everything feels 'perfect,'" she explains. "I went through tough moments where I wished more people were talking about how hard certain parts of the journey can be. I want to be open so others know it’s okay to struggle. Every time someone says my content is relatable, it reminds me why being open matters." "You’re doing amazing, even on the days you don’t feel like it. Don’t compare your journey to someone else’s highlight reel. There’s no 'perfect' scenario or 'perfect mom.' There’s just love, effort, and showing up," she adds.

Source: @williamperez The TikTok star is excited for her boys to gain another sibling.

Article continues below advertisement

As she awaits the new arrival, the TikTok star is excited to see her two boys take to their sibling. "Watching their little personalities step into those 'big brother' roles is the most heart-melting thing. Our house is going to be louder, messier, and so much fuller, but in the best way," she says. "Some days are crazy, but I love that they’ll grow up so close. They already have this special bond that makes every sleepless night worth it. I know one day I’ll look back and miss the noise, the mess, and all of it."

Source: @williamperez For now, the social media personality is trying to balance motherhood and her career.

Article continues below advertisement

For now, she's trying to figure out how to balance motherhood — all while trying to grow her audience. "Some days I’m filming in full glam at 8 a.m., and other days I’m editing videos in my pajamas with a messy bun, living off coffee. I try to stay grounded by keeping a routine, spending time with family, and remembering that the internet moves fast — but I don’t have to. I take breaks when I need them, I prioritize what matters, and I give myself grace when life gets chaotic… which is often," she says. It's also not lost on her that people are still intersted and invested in her life. "I started by making videos for fun, and suddenly there’s this incredible community that grew out of it. I’m so grateful to feel that something as simple as laughter or honesty can connect millions of people," she notes. "The best part is connecting with people who just get my humor. When someone tells me my videos made them laugh on a hard day, that’s everything. I never expected my characters and skits to reach so many people. The challenge is that being a creator means you’re kind of 'on' all the time. There’s pressure to constantly come up with new ideas, stay relevant, and show up even on days when you don’t feel your best. But I try to stay true to myself. If it doesn’t feel authentic, I won’t post it."

Source: @williamperez The mom-of-two is 'authentic' with her followers.

She adds, "I hope I’m inspiring people to embrace the real, fun, dramatic, extra parts of themselves without apology. I want people to feel empowered to laugh at life, try new things, and not take everything so seriously. If my content can make someone feel seen, or remind them they’re allowed to be bold and expressive, that’s the greatest honor." Godinez wants to continue uplifting moms and women "through honesty and humor." "I share the highs and the lows because both deserve space. Motherhood can feel lonely, and I want my platform to be a reminder that you’re never alone in it. I hope my openness helps women feel seen, heard, and celebrated," she says. "By staying authentic because I've learned that people connect to what’s real. I love the lighthearted and funny content and I'll never abandon that because it brings joy to me, and I hope others too. But I also plan to keep evolving my content as I evolve, sharing more about motherhood, mental health and everyday life in a way that feels honest and fun. And I hope that helps others in different ways, as well."