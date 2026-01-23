Yvette Diaz Went From Teen Mom and Cannabis Hustler to One of Modeling’s New Faces

Article continues below advertisement

While the average Los Angeles teenager was navigating high school dances, Yvette Diaz was navigating motherhood at just 14 years old. Most people assume a life starting with such a heavy responsibility follows a predictable, difficult path, but she has spent her life defying it. Today, she is an elite model with over a million followers on Instagram, yet her journey to the top didn't start in a casting office. It started in the gritty, high-stakes world of the California marijuana industry.

Article continues below advertisement

For a decade, Diaz operated in the cannabis business, spending six of those years running an entire operation. Despite her success, she hit a ceiling where her contributions felt overlooked. “Once I started to feel unappreciated, I knew I had to make a big decision,” she recalls. “That’s exactly what I did, and I never looked back.” In a move that felt like a massive gamble to outsiders, she walked away from stability to reinvent herself as a model and content creator, going all in. She openly admits to investing over $70,000 into her physique to achieve her aesthetic goals, though she takes pride in the fact that her face remains completely untouched.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED