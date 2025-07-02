Zac Efron and Brother Dylan Show Off Their Muscles and Abs During Sunny Lake Vacation: Photos
Sunshine, smiles and shirtless brothers at the lake!
Zac Efron and his brother Dylan Efron soaked up the sun and showed off their summer vibes, complete with shirtless snaps that made fans wish they had an invite.
Zac Efron Shares Shirtless Photos on Lake Getaway
Zac, 37, kicked off a photo carousel with a side shot of himself shirtless at the helm of a motorboat in a captionless post via Instagram on Tuesday, July 2. The next snap upped the ante, showing off the actor’s athletic ability and chiseled arms as he carved through the water while wake surfing.
Zac Efron Shows Off His Abs In New Photos
Another snap captured the High School Musical alum from afar as he strolled down the dock, a blue towel wrapped around his waist and his defined abs on full display.
The post concluded with a sweet video clip that included his younger brother, 33, as they adorably tried and traded cowboy hats while cruising on a boat.
- Did Zac Efron Get Work Done On His Face? Plastic Surgeons Exclusively Weigh In
- Cole Sprouse Confesses His Memories of Filming 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' Are a Blur: 'They Kind of All Blend Together'
- 'I Just Cackled': Cole Sprouse Trolled for Wearing 'Goofy' Oversized Blazer at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Dylan Efron Shared His Own Post Documenting Lake Trip
Dylan shared his own Instagram post recounting the sweet getaway, with a video titled: “Describe summer in one word.”
In the clip, the brothers appeared to be joined by Dylan’s longtime girlfriend, Courtney King — who he’s been linked to since 2016 — as they sunbathed on the dock before taking turns jumping in the lake. “This,” Dylan captioned the post.
Zac and Dylan, fresh off winning Season 3 of The Traitors, are known to spend a lot of time outdoors. While Zac is also known for his Netflix travel show, Down to Earth With Zac Efron, Dylan made headlines in April when he was reported to have saved several women from drowning during his first visit to Miami’s South Beach.
Dylan Efron Recently Saved Several Women From Drowning
“[I] walk up to the shore for the first time ever, and I’m looking out and it was just people screaming in the water,” he explained during an April episode of the “Brooke & Conner Make a Podcast.” “So, I just saw like five girls. Like their hands were up, screaming, there’s people on the shore with their hands up.”
Dylan recalled that his buddy Brandon and Traitors costar and friend, Sam Asghari, reacted quickly as they noticed immediately that there weren’t any lifeguards on duty.
“First 10 seconds on this beach and there’s a rescue, like, Miami’s weird,” the reality TV star said of the “really random” experience. “Then we just walked away like normal.”