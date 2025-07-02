Zac Efron and Brother Dylan Show Off Their Muscles and Abs During Sunny Lake Vacation: Photos

Dylan shared his own Instagram post recounting the sweet getaway, with a video titled: “Describe summer in one word.”

In the clip, the brothers appeared to be joined by Dylan’s longtime girlfriend, Courtney King — who he’s been linked to since 2016 — as they sunbathed on the dock before taking turns jumping in the lake. “This,” Dylan captioned the post.

Zac and Dylan, fresh off winning Season 3 of The Traitors, are known to spend a lot of time outdoors. While Zac is also known for his Netflix travel show, Down to Earth With Zac Efron, Dylan made headlines in April when he was reported to have saved several women from drowning during his first visit to Miami’s South Beach.