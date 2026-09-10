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Zac and Dylan Efron Put Their Muscles on Display During Brotherly Boat Ride: Photos

Photo of Zac and Dylan Efron.
Source: @DYLANEFRON/@ZACEFRON/INSTAGRAM

Zac and Dylan Efron showed off their muscles on a boat.

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Sept. 10 2026, Updated 9:13 a.m. ET

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Zac Efron and Dylan Efron are showing off their impressive physiques.

The famous brothers posed for a photo while on a boat recently, both shirtless and flaunting defined muscles, and fans are pretty much losing their minds over it — as you might expect.

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The Brothers Went Wakeboarding

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Photo of The brothers tried their hand at wakeboarding.
Source: @DYLANEFRON/INSTAGRAM

The brothers tried their hand at wakeboarding.

In an Instagram carousel captioned, "taking it easy ☀️," Dylan shared some summer adventures he shared with his brother and friends.

Said adventures included golfing and quality time with Dylan's German shepherd Booey, as well as spending a day out on a boat — during which Dylan, 34, and Zac, 38, tried their hand at wakeboarding, with varying levels of success.

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Their Muscled Physiques Made Fans Lose Their Minds

Photo of Fans were impressed with the brothers' muscles.
Source: @DYLANEFRON/INSTAGRAM

Fans were impressed with the brothers' muscles.

The star of the show (or, the photo album) was Dylan and Zac's toned figures — with clearly defined arms, pecs, abs and legs that had fans feeling some type of way.

Taylor Lautner stole the show in the comments by telling Dylan, "My aunt tammy is on this app chill."

"How do I get to be one of the women on the boat 😂," one fan wanted to know.

"Pic 1 was created by Da Vinci," said someone else, while another fan wrote, in the same vein, "First pic is what you see when heaven’s gates open."

"AT THE SAME D--- TIME," exclaimed another.

"my type is efron," asserted yet another fan.

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Source: @DYLANEFRON/INSTAGRAM
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How Zac Efron Gets in Peak Shape

Photo of Zac Efron has to get in peak shape for various roles.
Source: @ZACEFRON/INSTAGRAM

Zac Efron has to get in peak shape for various roles.

Much has been said about how Zac and Dylan keep in peak shape over the years.

Zac's personal trainer Patrick Murphy explained how his client got super fit for Baywatch (2017) in a 2018 interview with Men's Journal.

"Zac had the drive, motivation, and grit. He was so ready for everything," Murphy said.

"He went through a lot of two-a-days. I’d put him through a serious weight-training workout, then he’d do lifeguard training for two or three hours, or bike for about 30 miles. His output is just amazing. Paired with the super-clean diet I’d put him through, it was a win-win. It was exciting to see his transformation happen," he shared.

Dylan Efron's Workout Routine

Photo of Dylan Efron likes to exercise for his mental health.
Source: @DYLANEFRON/INSTAGRAM

Dylan Efron likes to exercise for his mental health.

In a 2025 interview with Men's Health, Dylan explained that exercise helped him keep his head in the game while appearing on The Traitors.

"Training helped me in The Traitors mostly for my mental health — that game is a mind-f---," he told the outlet. "It's that same feeling for me as the end of a triathlon, at the end of a marathon, where you're telling yourself, 'I've got to give up.'"

He detailed his routine, which included face pulls, bat wing rows, kettlebell suitcase carries, seated cable rows, reverse curls and pullups.

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