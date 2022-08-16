'I Get A Lumpy Throat When I Talk About It': Zach Braff & Florence Pugh Split After Nearly 3 Years

The former flames were typically tight-lipped about their romance, and Pugh explained why she tries to keep some things to herself.

"Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong," she said.

She added, "I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show."