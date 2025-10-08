Zach Bryan Defends His New Song 'Bad News' After Kristi Noem Slams Him for 'Disrespectful' Lyrics

Article continues below advertisement

Country star Zach Bryan released a sneak peek at a new song entitled “Bad News,” where he sang about the “fading” of the “red, white and blue” amid the harsh political climate, including his disapproval of America’s law enforcement and ICE raids. Following the song’s short snippet posted to Bryan’s Instagram, he was heavily scrutinized by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who told podcaster Benny Johnson on Tuesday, October 7, that she was “disappointed and disheartened” by Bryan’s lyricism, especially since he served in the U.S. Navy between 2013 and 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem Slams Zach Bryan

Source: mega Kristi Noem said Zach Bryan 'compromised' his military service with his new song lyrics.

“I hope he understands how completely disrespectful that song is, not just to law enforcement but to this country,” Noem said. “To every single individual that has stood up and fought for our freedoms. He just compromised it all by putting out a product such as that, that attacks individuals who are just trying to make our streets safe.” After the politician called the artist out for turning his back on his country, Bryan shared a message to his Instagram Story, defending his lyrics and pointing out how the weaponization of his creative outlet has given proof of how “divided” America truly is.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Song Is About How Much I Love This Country'

Source: mega Zach Bryan defended his song 'Bad News,' saying it is about how much he 'loves this country.'

“I wrote this song months ago. I posted this song three months ago as a snippet,” Bryan said. “This shows you how divisive a narrative can be when shoved down our throats through social media. This song is about how much I love this country and everyone in it more than anything. When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'We Need to Find Our Way Back'

Source: mega The country star served in the U.S. Navy for eight years before his music career.

He continued, “Everyone using this now as a weapon is only proving how devastatingly divided we all are. We need to find our way back. I served this country, I love this country and the song itself is about all of us coming out of this divided space. I wasn’t speaking as a politician or some greater-than-thou a------, just a 29 year old man who is just as confused as everyone else.”

Zach Bryan 'Embarrassed' and 'Scared' Over Backlash

Source: mega Zach Bryan stated he is not on either of the 'radical sides' of politics.