Zach Bryan Defends His New Song 'Bad News' After Kristi Noem Slams Him for 'Disrespectful' Lyrics
Oct. 8 2025, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
Country star Zach Bryan released a sneak peek at a new song entitled “Bad News,” where he sang about the “fading” of the “red, white and blue” amid the harsh political climate, including his disapproval of America’s law enforcement and ICE raids.
Following the song’s short snippet posted to Bryan’s Instagram, he was heavily scrutinized by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who told podcaster Benny Johnson on Tuesday, October 7, that she was “disappointed and disheartened” by Bryan’s lyricism, especially since he served in the U.S. Navy between 2013 and 2022.
Kristi Noem Slams Zach Bryan
“I hope he understands how completely disrespectful that song is, not just to law enforcement but to this country,” Noem said. “To every single individual that has stood up and fought for our freedoms. He just compromised it all by putting out a product such as that, that attacks individuals who are just trying to make our streets safe.”
After the politician called the artist out for turning his back on his country, Bryan shared a message to his Instagram Story, defending his lyrics and pointing out how the weaponization of his creative outlet has given proof of how “divided” America truly is.
'This Song Is About How Much I Love This Country'
“I wrote this song months ago. I posted this song three months ago as a snippet,” Bryan said. “This shows you how divisive a narrative can be when shoved down our throats through social media. This song is about how much I love this country and everyone in it more than anything. When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle.”
- Feud Explodes: Zach Bryan Scales Barbed Wire Fence While Shouting at Country Star Gavin Adcock During Music Festival
- Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia's Most Daring Moments: See the Hot Photos
- Zach Bryan Erupts During Heated Argument in NYC Bar After Losing 3 Games of Pool: 'You're Gonna See Some Terrible Things Tonight'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'We Need to Find Our Way Back'
He continued, “Everyone using this now as a weapon is only proving how devastatingly divided we all are. We need to find our way back. I served this country, I love this country and the song itself is about all of us coming out of this divided space. I wasn’t speaking as a politician or some greater-than-thou a------, just a 29 year old man who is just as confused as everyone else.”
Zach Bryan 'Embarrassed' and 'Scared' Over Backlash
Bryan noted how the amount of controversy his song “stirred up” made him “not only embarrassed but kind of scared,” adding, “Left wing or right wing we’re all one bird and American. To be clear I’m on neither of these radical sides. To all those disappointed in me on either side of whatever you believe in just know I’m trying my best too and we all say things that are misconstrued sometimes. Everyone have a great day and I love each and every one of ya!!!”
The Grammy winner ended his post by reiterating how “proud” he is to have “served in a country where we can all speak freely,” regardless of the “violently” drastic “heartbreak” America has faced in recent months.