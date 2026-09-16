Zachary Levi Calls California a 'Failed State' After Leaving Hollywood for Texas: 'It Is Literally and Figuratively on Fire'
Sept. 16 2026, Updated 12:02 p.m. ET
Zachary Levi traded Hollywood for Texas, citing California's downward spiral as the reason behind the big move.
"I grew up in California, I love California, [but] it is a failed state," Levi said. "It is literally and figuratively on fire."
The Shazam! star made the remarks during a Fox News Digital interview with his The Fix costar Liam Neeson, revisiting the decision that took him from Los Angeles to a ranch outside Austin.
Levi's Hollywood Experience Changed His View of California
For Levi, the frustration was not confined to the state itself. His years working in Hollywood shaped his thinking about what he believed was wrong with the entertainment business.
"I saw how broken it [Hollywood] all was," said the performer. "I felt very compelled by God to go build a better Hollywood."
He had a clear idea of what such a place should like: one in which artists had ownership, fewer intermediaries stood between creators and their work and the business could support an actual community.
The Vision Went Beyond Just Work
Levi's concept went beyond creating another production facility, as he imagined a place where the people making movies could also build their lives around the work.
"People can live there and kids can go to school there," he said, describing a vision that also includes an organic farm.
The idea eventually became Wyldwood Studios, a planned $100 million film and lifestyle campus in Bastrop County. The first two soundstages expected to open in 2027.
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Levi Sees Texas as the Perfect Hollywood Alternative
Levi said the Texas property gave his idea somewhere to take root.
"We look at the regular world around us and we see it burning," he said. "Can we do this better? I feel like we can do this better."
He connected that question directly to the decision to relocate. "So, that all culminated in nine years ago, me finding 75 acres outside of Austin, Texas, to buy, to develop, to turn into this magical kind of idea. That's why I left," said the actor.
The move was not without a personal cost.
"I left behind a lot of community and family and perfect weather in Southern California," he said.
However, Levi said the larger purpose he saw in his Texas project outweighed what he was giving up.
"To me, that calling on my life was more important," added the star.