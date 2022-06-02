Daily Checkout: How A Zendaya-Approved Serum Helped Our Social Media Producer Keep Acne At Bay— Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products.

When she's not busy racking up awards for her role in Euphoria, appearing in in major film franchises, or slaying the red carpet, it seems Zendaya has managed to accomplish yet another incredibly impressive feat — helping OK!'s Social Media Producer Angela Savoy-Williams banish her stubborn acne for good.

"I have very oily skin and would have constant breakouts that would leave tons of acne scars," Angela says. But the answer to her complexion woes would ultimately emerge from an incredibly unlikely locale — the bottom of her Twitter feed, where she came across an article on the actress' skincare must-haves.

"I had terrible acne," she recalls. "I saw an article where Zendaya gave her nighttime routine." Among the star's favorite products — which included the widely-beloved African Black Soap, which Angela says she's also used to stellar results — one item stood out: The Body Shop's Vitamin E Night Serum.

"It changed my life!" she says of the product, which has served as one of her skincare holy grails for roughly two years now. "After I started using the oil I noticed all my scars cleared up and my acne became almost nonexistent," she continues, noting that she literally tells "any and everyone about it."

Beyond keeping breakouts at bay, Angela says the serum has other serious benefits — namely helping her skin stay hydrated and youthful-looking.

"I always wake up with extremely moisturized skin which is so nice!" she says. "And it makes me feel like im slowing down my aging process."

