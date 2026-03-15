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2026 Oscars Red Carpet: Zendaya's Stylist Coyly Confirms Actress Married Tom Holland — 'I Said What I Said'

split image of zendaya and tom holland
Source: mega

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' stars have reportedly tied the knot.

March 15 2026, Published 7:14 p.m. ET

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Zendaya and Tom Holland are indeed married, according to the actress' stylist Law Roach.

After telling Access Hollywood at the Actor Awards earlier this month that the pair tied the knit, Roach confirmed he wasn't just joking at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15.

When questioned about his viral statement while chatting with Extra on the red carpet, the stylist quipped, "I said what I said."

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Source: @extratv/x

Law Roach confirmed his prior remarks about Zendaya being married.

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image of The couple was first romantically linked in 2017.
Source: mega

The couple was first romantically linked in 2017.

In conversation with Access Hollywood on March 1, Roach said, "The wedding has already happened," adding, "You missed it."

The reporter then asked, "Is that true?"

Roach replied, "It's very true!"

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Zendaya Hinted That She Married Tom Holland

image of Zendaya sported appeared to be wearing a wedding band on her ring finger at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 12.
Source: mega

Zendaya sported appeared to be wearing a wedding band on her ring finger at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 12.

People later reported that Zendaya, 29, flashed what appeared to be a wedding band at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, March 12.

The Euphoria star did so when host and Black-ish star Marsai Martin asked her "cousin" Zendaya" to give her "a sign" if she's a married woman, despite being someone who "doesn't play about her private life."

A source told the outlet Zendaya "was overheard accepting well wishes from fellow attendees at the event."

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When Did Zendaya and Tom Holland Get Engaged?

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image of Zendaya debuted her engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.
Source: mega

Zendaya debuted her engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The Challengers actress' notably donned a thin gold band on her ring finger, which she was also seen wearing at the Louis Vuitton fashion show on Tuesday, March 10.

She previously debuted her engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes after news broke that Holland, 29, popped the question over the holidays in late 2024.

The couple reportedly began dating after starring opposite one another in 2017's Spiderman: Homecoming.

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Tom Holland Asked Zendaya's Parents for Their Permission

image of The pair reportedly got engaged over the holiday season in 2024.
Source: mega

The pair reportedly got engaged over the holiday season in 2024.

As OK! previously reported, the English actor sought permission from Zendaya's parents Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoermer.

Holland's father, Dominic, dished in a private Patreon blog post that Tom was "incredibly well prepared" to get down on one knee, and asked both her mom and dad for their daughter's hand in marriage.

"He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter," Dominic divulged.

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image of Zendaya and Tom Holland didn't go public with their relationship until 2021.
Source: mega

Zendaya and Tom Holland didn't go public with their relationship until 2021.

In a November 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, the Dune actress shared that she loves working with Tom, describing it as "like second nature."

"He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does," she added of the Brit. "He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him."

Zendaya later told The Mirror that he's her "favorite person," lauding his "calming presence."

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