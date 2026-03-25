Zendaya and Tom Holland Marriage Rumors Erupt as Actress' Striking New Ring Triggers Speculation 'Overdrive,' Expert Warns

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Zendaya didn’t say a word on the red carpet, but her jewelry may have said plenty. The actress set off a fresh wave of speculation about her relationship with Tom Holland after stepping out with a striking ring stack, prompting fans to once again question whether the famously private couple has already tied the knot.

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Source: MEGA The ring drew attention during the 2026 Oscars.

The intrigue reached a peak at the 2026 Oscars, where Zendaya’s left hand drew as much attention as her appearance onstage. Between a possible wedding band and her previously revealed engagement ring, the visual clues were enough to send social media into overdrive.

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Why the Ring Has Everyone Talking

Source: MEGA Zendaya and Tom Holland were first romantically linked in 2017.

Zendaya has remained tight-lipped about her relationship status, but her accessories have become a focal point for fans trying to decode what’s really going on. According to celebrity matchmaker Susan Trombetti, CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, that reaction is inevitable. “When it comes to celebrity ring forensics, when celebs like Zendaya are quiet and private about their relationships, any new ring on the left finger is bound to cause fans and the media to speculate and go into overdrive,” she said. “It's almost as if she should just tell us what's going on to retain any sort of privacy.” At the Oscars, Zendaya paired her jewelry with a one-shoulder brown gown while presenting Best Director, but it was her gold band that stole the spotlight.

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Decoding the Design Details

Source: MEGA Experts linked the diamond setting to current engagement trends.

Trombetti noted that several elements of Zendaya’s engagement ring align with current engagement trends. “The east-west setting on the diamond ring in question aligns with the newest trend in engagement rings, suggesting it could be an engagement ring,” she explained. “Yellow gold is making a comeback and this diamond setting is both yellow and white gold also aligning with new engagement ring trends." “While cushion cut diamonds aren't the most popular engagement ring setting, they are definitely up there within the top four… 10–12% of engagement rings are cushion cuts,” Trombetti said.

What the Ring Doesn’t Confirm

Source: MEGA Tom Holland has not been spotted wearing a wedding ring.