ZiNRAi Launches Elevate Women: A Bold New Chapter in Personal Development for Women Leaders

ZiNRAi is proud to announce the launch of Elevate Women, a dynamic new series within the ZiNRAi Elevate personal development platform. Designed to empower, equip, and elevate women in leadership and life, Elevate Women kicks off with the premiere of its podcast series, available now on Elevate.

Episode 1 of the Elevate Women podcast dropped on Saturday, November 1, featuring honest conversations, practical tools, and real stories that speak to the heart of modern leadership. This series aims to offer more than inspiration by sharing practical perspectives built on clarity, consistency, and actionable growth.

Elevate Women is part of the broader ZiNRAi Elevate experience, a hub for personal development that includes:

90-Day Tracks like The Confidence Code, with daily micro-lessons and action steps

Guided Growth Plans for self-paced learning

Video lessons + downloadable PDFs for learning on the go

Progress tracking & reflections to measure real change

“Elevate Women is about showing up fully whether it’s in your career, your calling, or your community,” said Kaitlin Brown, Chief Officer of Events & Recognition at ZiNRAi. “We’re creating space and events for women to grow with tools designed for everyday use and stories that reflect real experiences.”