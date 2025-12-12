or
ZiNRAi Launches Elevate Women: A Bold New Chapter in Personal Development for Women Leaders

Source: SUPPLIED
Profile Image

Dec. 12 2025, Published 1:15 a.m. ET

ZiNRAi is proud to announce the launch of Elevate Women, a dynamic new series within the ZiNRAi Elevate personal development platform. Designed to empower, equip, and elevate women in leadership and life, Elevate Women kicks off with the premiere of its podcast series, available now on Elevate.

Episode 1 of the Elevate Women podcast dropped on Saturday, November 1, featuring honest conversations, practical tools, and real stories that speak to the heart of modern leadership. This series aims to offer more than inspiration by sharing practical perspectives built on clarity, consistency, and actionable growth.

Elevate Women is part of the broader ZiNRAi Elevate experience, a hub for personal development that includes:

  • 90-Day Tracks like The Confidence Code, with daily micro-lessons and action steps
  • Guided Growth Plans for self-paced learning
  • Video lessons + downloadable PDFs for learning on the go
  • Progress tracking & reflections to measure real change

“Elevate Women is about showing up fully whether it’s in your career, your calling, or your community,” said Kaitlin Brown, Chief Officer of Events & Recognition at ZiNRAi. “We’re creating space and events for women to grow with tools designed for everyday use and stories that reflect real experiences.”

To explore Elevate Women and the full Elevate platform, visit the ZiNRAi website today.

As Elevate Women begins to take shape, it reflects ZiNRAi’s broader commitment to offering women practical guidance and space to develop their skills with intention. The new series adds depth to the existing Elevate platform, giving users another avenue to learn, reflect, and build confidence at their own pace. With its first episode now live, Elevate Women marks a steady step forward in ZiNRAi’s ongoing effort to support meaningful personal development.

About ZiNRAi

ZiNRAi is an education and technology company dedicated to helping people grow across multiple dimensions of life. Through a subscription-based platform, ZiNRAi provides a comprehensive educational program and digital tools across four key pathways: financial markets, e-commerce, digital marketing, and personal development. ZiNRAi empowers individuals to elevate their potential through practical learning and accessible digital tools.

