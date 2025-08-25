NEWS Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Spotted Kissing in London as Romance Rumors Heat Up Source: MEGA Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles’ rumored relationship only continues to heat up as they were spotted locking lips in London. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 25 2025, Published 7:38 p.m. ET

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles’ rumored relationship is heating up. The Batman actress, 36, and the “What Makes You Beautiful” singer, 31, were spotted kissing at Rita’s in London on Monday, August 25, according to a new report. The event followed a promotional event for Kravitz’s latest film, Caught Stealing.

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Spotted Together in Rome

Source: @axlsugar/X Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

"He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run," a source told a news outlet of the singer. One day prior, Kravitz and Styles were spotted arm-in-arm walking through the streets of Rome, Italy. The Blink Twice actress looked casual in a white mini dress, sunglasses and black flats, while the former One Direction band member matched her vibe in a denim-looking jacket, jeans and black sneakers.

Fans Had Questions About Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles

Source: @axlsugar/X The stars were allegedly seen kissing while on a date in London.

Kravitz and the "As It Was" singer seemed super comfortable with one another as they walked very closely through the public setting without a care in sight. The interaction, which was captured by a fan and shared on X, raised questions about whether there was something romantic going on between the A-list celebrities. “OMG she’s so pretty he’s so pretty,” one fan wrote in the comment section. Meanwhile, another fan added, “yeah, if it really happens it's gonna be one h--- of a pop couple!!!!” "Well that was not expected," a third person quipped, while a fourth pointed out that Kravitz is one of Taylor Swift's "best friends" and the boy band member is "one of her main exes."

Harry Styles Formerly Dated One of Zoë Kravitz's 'Best Friends'

Source: mega The actress is friends with Styles' ex Taylor Swift.

Swift, 35, only dated Styles briefly from around November 2012 until January 2013. However, their short-lived romance is believed to have inspired several songs on her album 1989.

Zoë Kravitz Sparked Romance Rumors With Austin Butler

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz sparked romance rumors with Austin Butler.