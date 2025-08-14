Zoe Saldaña Turns Heads in Braless Structured Menswear Look: See Photo
Zoe Saldaña is bringing sexiness to menswear.
The Colombiana actress, 47, rocked an oversized tan double-breasted Saint Laurent menswear-style jacket in photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, August 12, going braless to reveal a dangerously plunging neckline. Saldaña wore matching tailored trousers, completing the look with dainty gold jewelry.
“Back to work,” she captioned the sultry shot.
Zoe Saldaña Dared to Go Braless
In the snap, the Emilia Pérez star gave a fierce smolder off-camera as she stood in front of a lighted mirror, making sure to tag her stylist Petra Flannery, who also dresses Emma Stone and Claire Danes as clients.
“OKAAAAAAAAAAAY 🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼 wow! 🔥,” an adoring fan wrote in the comments section.
Meanwhile, another user added, “she’s an icon she’s a legend and she IS the moment.”
“Hard working, talented and beautiful 💙,” a third quipped.
Zoe Saldaña Married Marco Perego in 2013
Last month, Saldaña gave fans a rare peek into her home life with her husband, Marco Perego, and their three children. The Elio star shared a “mini roundup” of July, including an adorable family photo in front of the Eiffel Tower, followed by a video of a brightly lit drone show over the landmark.
Saldaña and Perego, 46, tied the knot in 2013. The pair welcomed twin boys, Cian and Bowie, just two years later, with their youngest son, Zen, arriving in 2017.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Zoe Saldaña Stars in 'Elio'
The mother-of-three gave rare insight into what her sons think of her long resume of movies while promoting her latest film, Pixar’s Elio.
"Since becoming a parent, incorporating what I do — my art — into a genre that caters to children has always been a great interest to me," she explained during an appearance on Good Morning America in June. "And I get to relate to them, and I also get some mad cool points as a mom."
Zoe Saldaña's Kids Loved 'Elio'
The actress also confirmed that her children loved seeing her in Elio.
"They immediately bought into the story," Saldaña continued. "I think that everybody can relate to the themes that Elio talks about: About feeling like an alien in your own skin, feeling like you don't belong. But longing to be a part of a community that accepts you and sees you for who you are. My boys definitely liked it."