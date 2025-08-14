or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Zoe Saldana
OK LogoNEWS

Zoe Saldaña Turns Heads in Braless Structured Menswear Look: See Photo

Photo of Zoe Saldana
Source: MEGA; @zoesaldana/Instagram

Zoe Saldaña rocked a structured, oversized light-brown menswear jacket in new sultry photos, going braless to reveal a dangerously low plunging neckline.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 14 2025, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Zoe Saldaña is bringing sexiness to menswear.

The Colombiana actress, 47, rocked an oversized tan double-breasted Saint Laurent menswear-style jacket in photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, August 12, going braless to reveal a dangerously plunging neckline. Saldaña wore matching tailored trousers, completing the look with dainty gold jewelry.

“Back to work,” she captioned the sultry shot.

Article continues below advertisement

Zoe Saldaña Dared to Go Braless

Photo of Zoe Saldaña looked stunning in a menswear inspired suit.
Source: @zoesaldana/Instagram

Zoe Saldaña looked stunning in a menswear inspired suit.

In the snap, the Emilia Pérez star gave a fierce smolder off-camera as she stood in front of a lighted mirror, making sure to tag her stylist Petra Flannery, who also dresses Emma Stone and Claire Danes as clients.

“OKAAAAAAAAAAAY 🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼 wow! 🔥,” an adoring fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, another user added, “she’s an icon she’s a legend and she IS the moment.”

“Hard working, talented and beautiful 💙,” a third quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Zoe Saldaña Married Marco Perego in 2013

Photo of Zoe Saldaña rarely shares insight into her personal life.
Source: MEGA

Zoe Saldaña rarely shares insight into her personal life.

Last month, Saldaña gave fans a rare peek into her home life with her husband, Marco Perego, and their three children. The Elio star shared a “mini roundup” of July, including an adorable family photo in front of the Eiffel Tower, followed by a video of a brightly lit drone show over the landmark.

Saldaña and Perego, 46, tied the knot in 2013. The pair welcomed twin boys, Cian and Bowie, just two years later, with their youngest son, Zen, arriving in 2017.

MORE ON:
Zoe Saldana

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Zoe Saldaña Stars in 'Elio'

Photo of Zoe Saldaña stars in Pixar's 'Elio.'
Source: MEGA

Zoe Saldaña stars in Pixar's 'Elio.'

The mother-of-three gave rare insight into what her sons think of her long resume of movies while promoting her latest film, Pixar’s Elio.

"Since becoming a parent, incorporating what I do — my art — into a genre that caters to children has always been a great interest to me," she explained during an appearance on Good Morning America in June. "And I get to relate to them, and I also get some mad cool points as a mom."

Zoe Saldaña's Kids Loved 'Elio'

Photo of Zoe Saldaña said her children loved her performance in 'Elio.'
Source: MEGA

Zoe Saldaña said her children loved her performance in 'Elio.'

The actress also confirmed that her children loved seeing her in Elio.

"They immediately bought into the story," Saldaña continued. "I think that everybody can relate to the themes that Elio talks about: About feeling like an alien in your own skin, feeling like you don't belong. But longing to be a part of a community that accepts you and sees you for who you are. My boys definitely liked it."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.