Zoey Deutch Admits She Had a Crush on 'Voicemails for Isabelle' Costar Nick Robinson in High School
June 23 2026, Published 8:52 a.m. ET
Zoey Deutch admitted to her secret crush on Nick Robinson in high school.
"I had a crush on him, so I was mean to him, which was my like sort of go-to then," she said as she sat down for an Entertainment Tonight segment with Voicemails for Isabelle costar Robinson.
The actors were discussing their first impressions of each other — which turned into a revelation of the Not Okay actress's teenage crush.
Zoey Deutch Explained Why She Was Mean to Nick Robinson
Robinson recalled his first impressions of Deutch, saying, "I think I found you intimidating. I found you forward, really cool."
He added that he was never quite sure where he stood with her, prompting the actress to reveal her secret. The Jurassic World actor joked, saying, "That was attacking," before admitting that it all made sense in hindsight.
Deutch elaborated, "I was like, 'You're cute, so let me be like poke at you.'"
Zoey Deutch Is a Taylor Swift Fan
Robinson also brought up Deutch's admiration for Taylor Swift during the segment. Referring to the film's Taylor Swift nods, he asked, "What would it mean to you to hear that she's [Swift] a fan of our movie?"
Surprised, Deutch immediately asked her co-star whether the singer had actually seen the film. Robinson replied, "I don't know. It sounds like she has," leaving open the possibility that Swift may have watched it.
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Zoey Deutch Felt It Was Surreal to Have Two Taylor Swift Songs in Their Movie
Deutch shared that her heart dropped for a second when she thought the question was leading to a moment where they show a clip and Swift emerges from the curtains.
The Jurassic World actor joked while he gestured backstage and said, "Hey, Taylor. You can come out."
The Set It Up actress responded, "I would lose my mind," as she went on to talk about how much she loved the Lover singer.
"I love Taylor Swift so much. I just think she's the greatest. Having two Taylor Swift songs in the movie, as I've said many times, is very surreal to me," Deutch added.
Robinson and Deutch's playful, long-standing friendship translates into the natural chemistry on display in their film Voicemails for Isabelle.
Although the two have known each other since childhood, the film marks the first time they have shared the screen together.