OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Zoey Deutch
NEWS

Zoey Deutch Goes Braless in Plunging White Gown Without Fiancé Jimmy Tatro at 2026 Golden Globes

Photo of Zoey Deutch
Source: MEGA

Zoey Deutch sizzled in a low-cut gown at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 11 2026, Published 7:31 p.m. ET

Zoey Deutch took the plunge in a scandalous red carpet look.

The actress, 31, stunned in a low-cut white gown with a sparkly, black fringe waistline at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11.

Deutch went braless in the long dress and accessorized with dangling diamond earrings. She sported her signature brunette bob with crimped waves.

Image of Zoey Deutch attended the 2026 Golden Globes.
Source: MEGA

Zoey Deutch attended the 2026 Golden Globes.

She walked the red carpet solo, sans fiancé Jimmy Tatro. The couple announced their engagement last September after months of being secretly engaged.

While some fans loved the outfit, others were critical.

“The fringe cheapens the look. The dress needs more structure,” one person wrote on Instagram.

Zoey Deutch Wore Head-to-Toe Yellow at 2020 Golden Globes

Image of This is not Zoey Deutch's first Golden Globes.
Source: MEGA

This is not Zoey Deutch's first Golden Globes.

In 2020, Deutch went viral for her sunny yellow, plunging wide-leg jumpsuit by Fendi at the Golden Globes. The garment featured voluminous sleeves and appeared as if it were a dress at first glance. She tucked her hair behind her ears, allowing her luxe, 110-carat Harry Winston necklace to shine. That year, she was nominated for Best Comedy or Musical TV show for The Politician.

MORE ON:
Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch Won Virtuoso Award at Astra Awards

Image of Zoey Deutch ditched her bra at the 2026 Golden Globes.
Source: MEGA

Zoey Deutch ditched her bra at the 2026 Golden Globes.

On Friday, January 9, Deutch took home the Virtuoso Award at the Astra Awards for her “fearless creativity” and work in television and film. In her acceptance speech, she thanked the Hollywood Creative Alliance for the “meaningful honor.”

“Finding out that I was receiving the Virtuoso Award felt very surprising, in part because I did have to Google what, exactly, virtuoso means. But now, I know, and I’m very flattered. Always learning, always growing,” she teased. “I have an 8th grade education. I started acting when I was 14, so cut me some slack.”

Image of Zoey Deutch stars alongside Dylan O'Brien in 'Anniversary.'
Source: MEGA

Zoey Deutch stars alongside Dylan O'Brien in 'Anniversary.'

Deutch continued, “I’m so grateful to be here and that this award recognizes the work that came out this year. I’ve never had more fun in my entire life. I was lucky enough to play Emily Webb in my favorite play, Our Town…and live in some of the most beautiful words ever written. During that show, it felt like I was in heaven. It was a meditation on appreciating the small moments and how lucky we are to be alive, and I got to do that eight times a week. I’ve never felt more fulfilled.”

The movie star proceeded to shout out her Anniversary costar Dylan O’Brian.

“Guys, I’ve done three movies with him. I’m a lucky gal,” she gushed.

Several A-listers congratulated Deutch on her win, including Katie Holmes, who commented on her post from the event, “Yay! Congratulations!!!!!!!”

Madeline Brewer added, “You and Dylan!!! Stars beyond stars!”

