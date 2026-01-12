Zoey Deutch Goes Braless in Plunging White Gown Without Fiancé Jimmy Tatro at 2026 Golden Globes

Article continues below advertisement

Zoey Deutch took the plunge in a scandalous red carpet look. The actress, 31, stunned in a low-cut white gown with a sparkly, black fringe waistline at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11. Deutch went braless in the long dress and accessorized with dangling diamond earrings. She sported her signature brunette bob with crimped waves.

She walked the red carpet solo, sans fiancé Jimmy Tatro. The couple announced their engagement last September after months of being secretly engaged. While some fans loved the outfit, others were critical. “The fringe cheapens the look. The dress needs more structure,” one person wrote on Instagram.

Zoey Deutch Wore Head-to-Toe Yellow at 2020 Golden Globes

In 2020, Deutch went viral for her sunny yellow, plunging wide-leg jumpsuit by Fendi at the Golden Globes. The garment featured voluminous sleeves and appeared as if it were a dress at first glance. She tucked her hair behind her ears, allowing her luxe, 110-carat Harry Winston necklace to shine. That year, she was nominated for Best Comedy or Musical TV show for The Politician.

Zoey Deutch Won Virtuoso Award at Astra Awards

On Friday, January 9, Deutch took home the Virtuoso Award at the Astra Awards for her “fearless creativity” and work in television and film. In her acceptance speech, she thanked the Hollywood Creative Alliance for the “meaningful honor.” “Finding out that I was receiving the Virtuoso Award felt very surprising, in part because I did have to Google what, exactly, virtuoso means. But now, I know, and I’m very flattered. Always learning, always growing,” she teased. “I have an 8th grade education. I started acting when I was 14, so cut me some slack.”

