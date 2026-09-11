Zohran Mamdani and AOC Caught Laughing During Somber 9/11 Ceremony: Watch

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have drawn criticism for having a friendly conversation during the 25th anniversary memorial of 9/11 at Ground Zero in New York City. As the names of the victims whose lives were lost on September 11, 2001, were read, cameras caught Mamdani, 34, smiling and chatting with AOC, 36.

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JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Rep. AOC and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani seen laughing during 9/11 victim name reading at Ground Zero. pic.twitter.com/6zC7DYhWgh — Remarks (@remarks) September 11, 2026 Source: @REMARKS / X Mamdani and AOC were seen exchanging pleasantries during the 9/11 ceremony.

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The Clip Inspired Conservative Backlash

Source: MEGA Conservatives pounced on the clip of AOC and Mamdani.

The brief clip inspired a wave of backlash from conservative commentators. "Why the [expletive] are these two laughing?!?” posted Meghan McCain, daughter of late Republican Senator John McCain. “How the [expletive] do you laugh while the names of those murdered on 9/11 are being read aloud? Why would you do so?” added Texas Senator Ted Cruz. "They continue to reveal themselves. They have no shame. So disrespectful," said anti-trans activist Riley Gaines.

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A Witness Said the Clip Wasn't an Accurate Representation of the Moment

Source: MEGA Witnesses said Mamdani and AOC merely were saying hello in the clip.

Notably, none of the aggrieved commentators were at the Ground Zero ceremony in person. One Republican who weighed in was Michael Ragusa, the former security chief for Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who noted that cameras captured Mamdani and AOC "greeting" each other. "The videos of @NYCMayor and @AOC laughing are not true," he posted. "I was standing next to them the whole time. The camera just caught her greeting him hello. Multiple other politicians were laughing and joking behind me. Republicans and Democrats." Michael added that while he is a lifelong Republican and is "very critical" of Zohran and AOC, he was "just sick of this fake news and people just saying whatever they want."

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Mamdani Already Faced Pushback for Attending the Ceremony

Source: MEGA Mamdani already faced pushback for attending the ceremony.

Zohran's presence at the event was already controversial, after conservative groups argued he shouldn't be there. Rudy, who was mayor during the attacks, fired Islamophobic remarks at the current mayor, claiming during a September 6 television appearance that Zohran “doesn’t agree that September 11 was an Islamic terrorist attack on the United States of America." He also said that Zohran's presence "offends me." “The reality is this ceremony is for the families and for America to remember historically,” he said. Zohran has consistently remembered both the victims of 9/11 as well as the Islamophobia that followed in his public statements at the event. He has not disputed the facts of the 9/11 attacks. Zohran and Rudy seemed cordial at the memorial during the ceremony.

The Clip Called Attention to Trump's Behavior on 9/11

Source: MEGA Trump dozed off during the Pentagon's 9/11 ceremony.