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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Compares ICE Operations to 'Mass Shooter' Tactics: 'A Mockery of Law and Order'

Zohran Mamdani
Source: MEGA

Zohran Mamdani ripped ICE's tactics.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani continued his brutal rhetoric against ICE after the agency shot a man in his car in the Bronx last week.

In an October 11 interview, the mayor said ICE shouldn't exist, insisting that the way with which it carried out the shooting of Oscar Belgal was indistinguishable from the way a "mass shooter" operates.

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'It Feels Like You're Looking at a Mass Shooter'

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Photo of Mamdani implied the ICE agent was indistinguishable from a mass shooter.
Source: MEGA

Mamdani implied the ICE agent was indistinguishable from a mass shooter.

Belgal was shot in Marble Hill on October 8 by an undercover ICE agent. His 5-year-old son was in the car but was unharmed in the incident.

Mamdani spoke about the shooting in an October 11 interview with MS NOW.

"We are talking about individuals in construction vests and long guns. If you see that image as a New Yorker walking on the street, how would you know this is a federal agent?" he asked.

“What you can see in that video and the videos that have been released since, people, bystanders outside [are] unsure as to what they were even seeing because in that imagery – it feels like you’re looking at a mass shooter as opposed to seeing someone who is reportedly representing a federal agency,” he added.

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Mamdani Criticizes ICE's Methods

Photo of Mamdani praised the NYPD's rules in comparison to ICE's 'mockery of law and order.'
Source: MEGA

Mamdani praised the NYPD's rules in comparison to ICE's 'mockery of law and order.'

Mamdani has called for the abolition of ICE and reiterated his stance at a press conference the day Belgal was shot. During his MS NOW interview, he continued his harsh criticism, saying, "They are making a mockery of what law and order is supposed to be and then they want us to try to justify their actions for them."

He also accused ICE agents of viewing the law as a "suggestion," noting how the NYPD does not fire into vehicles except under extreme circumstances.

“There is a reason why law enforcement agents are supposed to wear identifiable information and uniforms,” he said. He also made clear the NYPD would be investigating the incident.

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DHS Officials Try to Bring Focus to Belgal's Record

Photo of Markwayne Mullin has tried to bring the attention onto Belgal's criminal history.
Source: MEGA

Markwayne Mullin has tried to bring the attention onto Belgal's criminal history.

DHS officials have been attempting to spin the shooting as justified in the wake of mass public outcry.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and official DHS statements have focused their attention on Belgal's criminal record, saying he is a member of the Trinitarios gang. At an October 9 press conference, Mullin called Belgal "a thug, an absolute worst of the worst."

The secretary emphasized that stance during an October 11 interview with CNN, saying, "He knew exactly who we were. He decided to flee once again like he'd done before. The truth is this guy was an awful human being. He was a thug. He was a gangbanger."

Belgal's Lawyers Say He's Suffering an 'Unimaginable Nightmare'

Photo of Belgal is said to be suffering in a Brooklyn prison with the bullet still in his neck.
Source: MEGA

Belgal is said to be suffering in a Brooklyn prison with the bullet still in his neck.

Belgal is currently being held in Sunset Park, Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where his lawyers allege he is facing "unimaginable" conditions.

They claim the bullet is still lodged in Belgal's neck, and he is suffering from facial numbness and hearing loss as a result. Furthermore, they say he has been placed in solitary confinement where he is not fed and only has access to bathroom sink water.

“The deliberate indifference Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showed toward Mr. Belgal when he was shot on Thursday, and the treatment he has endured in detention since, are further examples of the cruelty and disregard for basic human dignity that have long defined this agency," they stated.

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