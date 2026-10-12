NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Compares ICE Operations to 'Mass Shooter' Tactics: 'A Mockery of Law and Order'

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani continued his brutal rhetoric against ICE after the agency shot a man in his car in the Bronx last week. In an October 11 interview, the mayor said ICE shouldn't exist, insisting that the way with which it carried out the shooting of Oscar Belgal was indistinguishable from the way a "mass shooter" operates.

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'It Feels Like You're Looking at a Mass Shooter'

Source: MEGA Mamdani implied the ICE agent was indistinguishable from a mass shooter.

Belgal was shot in Marble Hill on October 8 by an undercover ICE agent. His 5-year-old son was in the car but was unharmed in the incident. Mamdani spoke about the shooting in an October 11 interview with MS NOW. "We are talking about individuals in construction vests and long guns. If you see that image as a New Yorker walking on the street, how would you know this is a federal agent?" he asked. “What you can see in that video and the videos that have been released since, people, bystanders outside [are] unsure as to what they were even seeing because in that imagery – it feels like you’re looking at a mass shooter as opposed to seeing someone who is reportedly representing a federal agency,” he added.

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Mamdani Criticizes ICE's Methods

Source: MEGA Mamdani praised the NYPD's rules in comparison to ICE's 'mockery of law and order.'

Mamdani has called for the abolition of ICE and reiterated his stance at a press conference the day Belgal was shot. During his MS NOW interview, he continued his harsh criticism, saying, "They are making a mockery of what law and order is supposed to be and then they want us to try to justify their actions for them." He also accused ICE agents of viewing the law as a "suggestion," noting how the NYPD does not fire into vehicles except under extreme circumstances. “There is a reason why law enforcement agents are supposed to wear identifiable information and uniforms,” he said. He also made clear the NYPD would be investigating the incident.

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DHS Officials Try to Bring Focus to Belgal's Record

Source: MEGA Markwayne Mullin has tried to bring the attention onto Belgal's criminal history.

DHS officials have been attempting to spin the shooting as justified in the wake of mass public outcry. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and official DHS statements have focused their attention on Belgal's criminal record, saying he is a member of the Trinitarios gang. At an October 9 press conference, Mullin called Belgal "a thug, an absolute worst of the worst." The secretary emphasized that stance during an October 11 interview with CNN, saying, "He knew exactly who we were. He decided to flee once again like he'd done before. The truth is this guy was an awful human being. He was a thug. He was a gangbanger."

Belgal's Lawyers Say He's Suffering an 'Unimaginable Nightmare'

Source: MEGA Belgal is said to be suffering in a Brooklyn prison with the bullet still in his neck.