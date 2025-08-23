Will There Be 'Zombies 5'? Everything to Know About the Franchise's Future

Article continues below advertisement

What Is 'Zombies' About?

Source: Disney/Frank Micelotta 'Zombies' premiered on Disney Channel in 2018.

Does the unlikely love story between a zombie football player and a human cheerleader have more to uncover? Directed by Paul Hoen, Disney Channel's hit film series Zombies introduced the twisted romance of Milo Manheim's Zed and Meg Donnelly's Addison in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Its official synopsis reads, "Welcome to Seabrook, a town preoccupied with uniformity, traditions and pep rallies. That is until one semester when students from Zombietown integrate into Seabrook High School! As the human and zombies students struggle to coexist, a friendship between a cheerleader and a zombie could reunite their high school and community for good." The sequel, Zombies 2, aired in February 2020, while Zombies 3 premiered in August 2022. The fourth and most recent installment, Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, arrived on Disney Channel on July 10 and on Disney+ on July 11.

Will There Be a 'Zombies 5'?

Source: Disney/Frank Micelotta The first film was added to Disney Channel's catalog as an original movie.

As of press time, Disney Channel has not renewed Zombies for a fifth season. However, there is still room for another installment as Zombies 3 was previously billed the "third and final installment" before the company greenlit the fourth film. "After the enormous success of Zombies 2, we wanted to raise the stakes in this third and final installment," said Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Branded Television, at the time.

What Has the Cast Said About the Potential 'Zombies 5'?

Source: Disney/Richard Harbaugh Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly lead the film series.

As questions about Zombies 5 circulate, Manheim and Donnelly spoke candidly about their future in the franchise. "I think that one of the amazing things about this franchise is that we've kind of created this universe that can go any direction," Manheim told Deadline. "We're really just expanding and literally getting outside of Seabrook. So I'm curious to see what happens. I think the world could always use another Zombies movie. It's almost like the first three movies were one trilogy, and then this is like the start of another trilogy." Meanwhile, Donnell noted that, since four of them — including Chandler Kinney (Willa) and Kylee Russell (Eliza) — are involved, it is "very split between the two." She added, "I think it's literally just the start of the kids' story, and I feel like there needs to be another one to tell their story." In addition to costarring in the film series, Manheim and Donnelly also served as executive producers in the two latest films. Regardless of where their characters go next, both shared that they would, both shared they would "absolutely" be involved with Zombies even behind the camera.

Who Would Return for 'Zombies 5'?

Source: Disney/Richard Harbaugh Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly executive produced the latest two installments.