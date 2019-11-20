Photo credit: Shutterstock

The singer explained that he was devastated by the judge’s decision. "I am devastated by what happened in court today," Aaron wrote to his Instagram Stories. "My sister lied over and over in an effort to take away my 2nd Amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother [Nick Carter] to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women. I will abide by the judge's order, but I will not stop speaking on behalf of victims such as Melissa Schuman. I am saddened by my family and what they have done to me. Your lives have broken my heart."