The Green Bay Packers quarterback started dating Danica shortly after his relation with Oliva Munn ended back in 2017.

After the split, Aaron admitted that dealing with a relationship in the public eye is not the easiest thing in the world.

“When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely… it’s difficult. It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections," he said.

