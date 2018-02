Although no specifics have been given as of yet regarding why the couple have decided to end their marriage, her rep did release a statement regarding how they will be moving forward with one another.

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent,” her rep shared in a statement.

Alicia and Christopher’s length of marriage far exceeds many others in Hollywood. They got married back in June of 2005 in a beachfront ceremony, making it close to 13 years together with one another.

They also have one child together, a 6-year-old son named Bear, who Alicia is spending some quality time with in Hawaii this week during all the divorce drama.

Alicia’s also staying busy on the acting side, as she’ll be starring in the upcoming Paramount Network series American Woman as well as a role in the movie Book Club, costarring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen. Will she eventually reveal why her and Chris really split in the middle of all this chaos?