Alison Brie is head-over-heels in love with her husband Dave Franco! The actress took to social media on Wednesday, June 12 to wish the 34-year-old a happy birthday on his big day.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Alison Brie is head-over-heels in love with her husband Dave Franco! The actress took to social media on Wednesday, June 12 to wish the 34-year-old a happy birthday on his big day.
Want to stay on top of Alison Brie news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!