Pregnant Amber Portwood Announces She Made 'A Great Decision' With Andrew Glennon — Did They Get Married?

January 3, 2018 14:28PM

The 'TMOG' star and her new boyfriend are expecting a baby boy this year!

Amber Portwood had a pretty great end to 2017 and it seems that 2018 is starting off just as amazing! The pregnant Teen Mom OG star announced some MAJOR news on Twitter that has fans beaming with joy for her. Click here to find out the happy news!

Pregnant Amber Portwood Announces She Made 'A Great Decision' With Andrew Glennon — Did They Get Married?

A fan asked a question about where Andrew Glennon, her second baby daddy, is currently living and Amber dropped a major bombshell!
He moved in! She said, "He had a whole life and career in LA. He couldn't just up and leave his family. It was a big decision on his part to move to Indiana and it's been a great decision."
Looks like fans need to keep waiting until Amber walks down the aisle! Oh man.
How cute is her baby bump?!
In early November, Amber announced that she is expecting a baby boy with Andrew. Recently, she revealed that he will be named James. Cuteness overload!
