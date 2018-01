1 of 6

On Monday night's episode Gary told his wife Kristina how disappointed he is with Amber finding a new romance with Andrew Glennon shortly after her split from Matt Baier. “She should have taken more time with Leah and focused on her responsibility of being a mother before jumping into a relationship," Gary said. “From day one I’ve been a parent. My issues never came and stopped me from being a dad. I don’t have the option to not be a parent, but you could go off and do what you want to do. There is one person that’s not okay with it and that’s Leah.”