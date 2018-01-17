So Sad!
'Stay Strong!' Pregnant Amber Portwood Makes A Devastating Announcement
Fans showed the 'Teen Mom OG' star a lot of love on Twitter.
Amber Portwood has a lot of great things going for her with a new romance and pregnancy! But things took a turn for the worse earlier this week after Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG! Besides getting into a nasty feud on social media with her first baby daddy and ex, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina, the pregnant reality star now has fans so upset after her latest announcement!
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!