So Sad!

'Stay Strong!' Pregnant Amber Portwood Makes A Devastating Announcement

January 17, 2018 14:46PM

Fans showed the 'Teen Mom OG' star a lot of love on Twitter.

Amber Portwood has a lot of great things going for her with a new romance and pregnancy! But things took a turn for the worse earlier this week after Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG! Besides getting into a nasty feud on social media with her first baby daddy and ex, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina, the pregnant reality star now has fans so upset after her latest announcement!

She is taking a break from social media! She wrote, "Taking a long needed break from social media and focusing more time on positive energy and low stress for me and my baby🤗 Sending all my love."
And fans were devastated about the news!
One fan wrote, "I will miss you!"
Another one wrote, "You’ll be missed but it’s understandable. Good for you. Happy for you. I would do the same if I was you." Aww!
Following Monday night's episode, Amber, Gary and Kristina all have been feuding on Twitter.
