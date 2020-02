Photo credit: Courtesy Of Amy Duggar/Instagram

Amy seemed to have a change of heart about having multiple children since she welcomed their son in October 2019. The former Counting On star told OKMagazine.com in August 2019 that she didn’t want to have a lot of kids despite having a big family. “I think it's a beautiful new chapter and people do it and they have more than one! So I have a great respect for anyone who's had 19 or one,” she told OK!