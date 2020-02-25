Amy Duggar might one-up her 19 cousins! The former Counting On star joked about adopting 50 children after she saw her husband, Dillon King, cuddled up to their son, Daxton.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Amy Duggar might one-up her 19 cousins! The former Counting On star joked about adopting 50 children after she saw her husband, Dillon King, cuddled up to their son, Daxton.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!