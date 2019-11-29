Ariana Grande is with her family for the holidays. The “Thank You, Next” singer, 26, revealed in an Instagram post that she spent Thanksgiving with both of her parents for the first time in 18 years.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Ariana Grande is with her family for the holidays. The “Thank You, Next” singer, 26, revealed in an Instagram post that she spent Thanksgiving with both of her parents for the first time in 18 years.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!