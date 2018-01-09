Curves Ahead!
Ashley Graham Exudes Sex Appeal & Braves Cold NYC Weather In A Super Revealing Dress
The 30-year-old model headed to 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.'
Ashley Graham doesn’t care what the weather is outside, she’s going to slay! And she did that and more while in New York for an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Despite the frigid temperatures this week, the model dared to bare in a black wrap dress while smiling the whole time.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!