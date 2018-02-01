See The Racy Pic
Bella Hadid Poses Naked Again After Being Scrutinized For Nude Photo Shoot With Sister Gigi Hadid
The model has a very adorable accessory in the photo — a puppy!
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid recently came under fire for posing in a super racy photo shoot together, where they’re both completely naked. But that hasn’t stopped the model from continuously showing off her body! The 21-year-old recently got a new puppy, and in her newest photo, the model had an interesting way of showing the pup off — completely naked! Bella posed in the nude, using the dog to cover her lady parts! Click through our gallery to see the revealing photo.
