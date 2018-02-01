NEWS
Bella Hadid Poses Naked Again After Being Scrutinized For Nude Photo Shoot With Sister Gigi Hadid

February 1, 2018

The model has a very adorable accessory in the photo — a puppy!

by

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid recently came under fire for posing in a super racy photo shoot together, where they’re both completely naked. But that hasn’t stopped the model from continuously showing off her body! The 21-year-old recently got a new puppy, and in her newest photo, the model had an interesting way of showing the pup off — completely naked! Bella posed in the nude, using the dog to cover her lady parts! Click through our gallery to see the revealing photo.

Bella Hadid Poses Naked Again After Being Scrutinized For Nude Photo Shoot With Sister Gigi Hadid

Bella Hadid got a new puppy and it is SO cute!
The model doesn't let the new dog leave her side! She's been showing it off on her Instagram, and was photographed carrying the tiny pup around New York City.
Bella even took the tiny pup shopping with her! During the outing, Bella's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, shared this racy snap on her Instagram which she captioned, "puppy’s first day shopping."
In the pic, Bella stripped down to nothing but a tiny skin-colored thong and used the puppy to cover her breasts.
The model loves to show off her body, and recently did a photo shoot for British Vogue completely naked with her sister, Gigi Hadid.
The sisters have been scrutinized for the photo, because a lot of fans are uncomfortable with the shot. User @deborahbydesign wrote, “I have to agree with the majority of comments here. Especially at this time, this does not feel right. Two brothers would not be posed like this and sisters I doubt would choose to pose like this. There are so many ways to show a beautiful sisterly bond but this is definitely not it. Not at all what I expected from Vogue.”
