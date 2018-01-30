STYLE
Super Fly

The 10 Best Looks From ‘The Black Panther’ Red Carpet Premiere

January 30, 2018 11:09AM

From Sterling K. Brown to Lupita Nyong’o, A-listers step out shining like royalty.

Hollywood A-listers including Lupita Nyong’o and Sterling K. Brown obliterated social media Monday night when they stepped out on the red carpet at the eagerly anticipated premiere of the blockbuster film The Black Panther. Click through to see the best looks from the event!

Angela Bassett was an absolute VISION in gold! The legendary actress donned a fringed body suit with gold bracelets, gold heels, gold African-inspired earrings, and rocked “big hair, don’t care.”
2018 Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya wore an ever-stylish crushed velvet maroon blazer complete with crisp white pants.
Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong’o graced the red carpet looking like a real queen in warm purple and gold — the movie’s signature colors. Her flowy gown kissed the carpet as she swept her hair into a traditional African updo. Werk!
Danai Guirira took the red carpet by storm in this asymmetrical pink and black number. Her hot pink gown made her skin glisten as she accessorized her short coif with a gold headband.
Man of the hour Chadwick Boseman, who plays the titular character, also kept to the theme of the movie as he rocked black pants and a black and gold button-up.
A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid also pulled out all the stops in all-black — wearing a long-sleeved cropped top and flared pants.
Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi looked like a true princess, also rocking big hair like Angela and this white and gold embroidered dress.
Michael B. Jordan looked DASHING in his all-black suit that hugged all his muscles.
And speaking of royalty, Janelle Monae was not one to be shown up as she wore a crown and a black ball gown with white and blue off-the-shoulder sleeves.
This was the very definition of too cool for school. Sterling K. Brown blessed the red carpet as he brought his wife Ryan Bathe and their six-year-old son Andrew.
What was your favorite look from The Black Panther premiere? Sound off in the comment section! 

 

