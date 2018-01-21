NEWS
Rise Up

Here Are All the Celebrities Who Joined the 2018 Women’s March

January 21, 2018 11:13AM

Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz, and more!

From Park City, to Los Angeles, to New York City, Hollywood’s biggest names joined millions of women and men for the second year of the Women’s March. Click through the gallery to see what celebs stepped out to protest on the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration. .

Here Are All the Celebrities Who Joined the 2018 Women's March

Halsey
Viola Davis
Jennifer Lawrence, Adele, and Cameron Diaz
Amy Schumer and Amber Tamblyn
Melissa Etheridge
Jane Fonda
New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio
Whoppi Goldberg

 
Olivia Munn
Tony Goldwyn

 
Allison Janey
Nicole Richie
Elizabeth Banks

 
Sarah Hyland
Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria and Constance Wu
Andra Day
Lupita Nyong’o
Paris Jackson
Adam Scott
Mila Kunis and Scarlett Johansson
Rowan Blanchard, Alfre Woodard and Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Rachel Platten
Idina Menzel
Sophia Bush

 
Maria Bello and Common
Natalie Portman

