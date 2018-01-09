Watch This Hilarious Video Of Celine Dion Getting Humped By A Fan On Stage!

An onlooker uploaded this video of the bizarre event at her Las Vegas concert on Friday. The 49-year-old invited a female fan on stage but the fan got a little too excited!

"Let me tell you something. I'm glad you came up onstage tonight," the singer told the fan.

"I'm glad that... I thought you just wanted to come closer to me. But you know what, I'm glad you came closer to me," she continued. But as she was talking, the fan put her arms around the singer, lifted her leg up and wrapped it around her waist!

The enthused supporter then started to hump Celine, who kept her cool throughout the entire thing.

"I love you, you love me," she sang, trying to recover from the bizarre moment as security walked over and tried to remove the fan.

The fan, who seemed intoxicated, started to get upset when the security came but the My Heart Will Go On singer tried to calm her down. "It's okay, they're my friends," she said. But the crazy fan ignored her and started singing to the audience!

"That's what I want to hear," Dion responded.

"We're going to pray. This is 2018," Celine said. "2018, we're gonna make a change. We have something in common, we both have babies that we love, and we're gonna fight for them. And we're both wearing gold, that's a sign," she said to the fan.

The singer gave her one last hug and then took her hand and helped lead her off the stage.

Celine took to Twitter the next day to announce that Saturday's show was cancelled. "TONIGHT'S SHOW CANCELLED. We regret to inform you that tonight's performance of 'Céline' at @ColosseumatCP has been cancelled," the tweet read. "Céline is on doctor's orders to take tonight to rest. Céline is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum as scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 9. - TC."