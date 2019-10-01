Check Out The Hottest Celeb Pics This Week!

Caption: 21 Savage surprises fans at Tequila Avión’s elevated booth at ComplexCon.

Cardi B kicked-off the grand opening of the property’s dayclub/nightclub, KAOS Dome with a “Demon Dome” Halloween party inspired by the movie “Mad Max.” The now open KAOS Dome is the largest climate-controlled, fully enclosed domed structure in Las Vegas. This custom domed venue will be open now through spring so you can keep the party going all-year long, regardless of the weather.

Jamie Chung celebrated Día de los Muertos at an exclusive pop-up dinner hosted by The Infatuation and Tequila Don Julio in SoHo. Guests enjoyed an authentic meal curated by one of Mexico City’s best restaurants, Nicos, paired with specialty Tequila Don Julio cocktails from Limantour, one of Mexico City’s best bars.

Sistine Stallone, Jamie Foxx and Scarlet Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Tyler Cameron and Vita Coco host a Barry's Bootcamp class to officially kick off Movember to raise funds and awareness for men's health.

Former Bachelor, Nick Viall, busts a move in a pair ofKOIO's Primo sneakers and a squirrel costume for Halloween.

In celebration of National Candy Day, King, the creators of one of the world’s most popular mobile games, Candy Crush Saga, will reward its New York City fans by collaborating with Soho’s beloved bakery, Flour Shop, with the chance to take home the bakery’s iconic Explosion Cake, featuring some of the most legendary candies from the game itself.

Lance Bass and JC Chasez attend Podwall Entertainment's 10th Annual Halloween Party presented by Maker's Mark on October 31, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

Trey Songz attends the MCM x Bape VIP Collection Launch at No Name on October 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Pia Riverola, Niki Haas, Emma Reeves, Tremaine Emory and Amanda Charchian hosted an intimate dinner in celebration of Tequila Avión's new "Depart. Elevate. Arrive" campaign and partnership with grammy-nominated artist, 21 Savage. The intimate evening was followed by an after-party hosted by Stretch Armstrong, Ana Calderone.

Celebrity trainer, Erin Oprea, teamed up with STRONG by Zumba to create two high-intensity workout routines. To launch the routines, Erin co-led a STRONG by Zumba class in New York City, where her celebrity client, actress and singer Jana Kramer ("One Tree Hill"/Whine Down Podcast), joined her in support. Erin’s routines are available on STRONG by Zumba’s YouTube channel and will be rolled out across the country in SBZ classes in early 2020. STRONG by Zumba is not dance, it is a high-intensity workout that is led by music, with every beat synched to every move.

Keith Sweat drops diss track and music video in response to the recent Old Spice campaign and the brand’s irrational commitment to eliminating sweat

in all forms, including removing Washington Redskins rookie Montez Sweat from the NFL based solely on his last name - all in good humor.

"Queer Eye" star, Jonathan Van Ness, joined forces with Zumba Fitness in NYC on World Mental Health Day to surprise a Zumba class and encourage everyone around the world to take 10-15 minutes out of their busy day for a mental and physical break – a Zumba Break! Stand up, move and smile! Zumba, known as “exercise in disguise,” is the world’s largest fitness brand.

Busy Philipps and hubby Marc Silverstein took daughters, Birdie and Cricket, to Cougar Mountain Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles for a day of pumpkin pickin' - but this was no ordinary day at the patch! Busy had her squad decked-out in full Halloween spirit, wearing pieces from the new Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans collection

Grammy-winning artist Anderson .Paak has teamed up with Modelo, the beer brewed with The Fighting Spirit, for the Modelo Fighting Chance Concert Series, an iHeartRadio production. Together, along with music fans, they are raising money for the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to help refugees, immigrants, and Americans in need achieve their full potential. These benefit concerts will take place in San Francisco, Atlanta and New York in November.

Kim Chi launched its beauty collection KimChi_Chic Beauty on Wednesday, October 16th at the home of Founder of NYX Cosmetics Toni Ko's residence.

Founded by global multi-platinum recording artist Jason Derulo and his mother Joyce in 2018, Just For You Foundation endeavors to support education, bring shelter to at-risk orphans and families, and encourage health in the United States and around the world through fundraising and global events.

Hilaria Baldwin loads up on Dr. Praeger's Littles at Whole Foods in Tribeca, New York City.

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno kicked off the holiday season early with her favorite at-home Starbucks coffee recipes in NYC on October 17, 2019.

Sophia Bush celebrates the many women pushing boundaries in small business with Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker at the Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit in NYC.

Rebecca Minkoff spotted at the 26th Anniversary of QVC Presents “FFANY Shoes on Sale” Gala on Thursday, October 10th.

Iris Apfel spotted at the 26th Anniversary of QVC Presents “FFANY Shoes on Sale” Gala on Thursday, October 10th.





La La Anthony spotted at the 26th Anniversary of QVC Presents “FFANY Shoes on Sale” Gala on Thursday, October 10th.





Shohreh Aghdashloo had some down-time fun in the Backstage Creations Suite at New York Comic Con with the Hasbro Star Wars Screaming Sabers, Lindo F toques, Uniqers footwear, Moosh Moosh plushes, HyperX Gaming, Island Plantation Panama and Bay Gardens Resorts St Lucia.

Sean Astin had some down-time fun in the Backstage Creations Suite at New York Comic Con with the Hasbro Star Wars Screaming Sabers, Lindo F toques, Uniqers footwear, Moosh Moosh plushes, HyperX Gaming, Island Plantation Panama and Bay Gardens Resorts St Lucia.

Jameela Jamil had some down-time fun in the Backstage Creations Suite at New York Comic Con with the Hasbro Star Wars Screaming Sabers, Lindo F toques, Uniqers footwear, Moosh Moosh plushes, HyperX Gaming, Island Plantation Panama and Bay Gardens Resorts St Lucia.

Sunglass Hut x Sarah Jessica Parker Collection Global Launch Celebration.

Olivia Culpo wears a TAG Heuer Carrera watch to the Vince Camuto Summer Soiree in Los Angeles last night.

Legendary NBA basketball star and sports analyst, Shaquille O'Neal hosted an exclusive charity event on Oct. 2 supporting the Vera Bradley and Blessings in a Backpack tour at the Oakland Elementary School in McDonough, GA to raise awareness for the 13 million children in food insecure homes across America.

Screening of “Who’s The Man” at BEYOND THE STREETS exhibition on Thursday, September 26.

Tori Spelling and son Beau, 2, enjoy some quality time with VOOKS – a digital library of animated storybooks.

Kelly Killoren Bensimon poses in front of a one-of-a-kind mural by famed artist James Goldcrown at the Grand Opening of Gnoccheria Wall Street on September 25 in New York City.

Campari hosts Maggie Gyllenhaal and sponsors Opening Night of the 57th New York Film Festival on September 27, 2019 in New York City.

Grammy Award winning singer H.E.R, wore custom MCM X Misa Hylton during her performance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. The look was created by Misa Hylton, MCM’s Global Creative Partner.

Eric Benét (L) and Manuela Testolini attend the 2019 Los Angeles Builders Ball® Presented by City National Bank.

Cindy Eckert and Rumer Willis discuss The Pink Ceiling, Addyi, and Cindy's Right to Desire campaign at Create + Cultivate San Francisco.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus with Lindt Chocolate selfie.

Joe Scognamillo, Joy Behar and Sal Scognamillo at Patsy's Italian Restaurant's 75th Anniversary Diamond Gala on September 23, 2019.

Regina King sips Status Sparkling wine while lounging in the Ashley Furniture designed Backstage Creations Giving suite at the Emmys. The suite, benefiting the Television Academy Foundation featured products from Mountainary, Zenni Optical, Kapama Lodge and Safari, Four Seasons Nevis, Leaff Gourmet Waffles, Delsey Luggage, Dolby Headphones, Kodak Smile instant printer, Paderno cookware and more.

Viola Davis—Emmy winner, Oscar Winner, Tony winner…. And chef? The highly acclaimed actress spoke backstage in the Giving Suite about her excitement about using her new Paderno cookwear in her remodeled kitchen. The suite, benefiting the Television Academy Foundation featured products from Mountainary, Zenni Optical, Kapama Lodge and Safari, Four Seasons Nevis, Leaff Gourmet Waffles, Delsey Luggage, Dolby Headphones, Kodak Smile instant printer, Collagen Labores and more.

Schitt’s Creek stars Dan Levy and Catherine O’Hara cheers backstage with Status Sparkling Wine in the Giving Suite with Catherine’s husband Bo Welch. The Backstage Creations produced suite, benefiting the Television Academy Foundation featured products from Ashley Furniture, Mountainary, Zenni Optical, Kapama Lodge and Safari, Four Seasons Nevis, Leaff Gourmet Waffles, Delsey Luggage, Dolby Headphones, Kodak Smile instant printer, Paderno cookware and more.

Nicey Nash brought a bombshell look to the Emmys this year, where, backstage, she perused beauty products by Mountainary in the Giving Suite. The Backstage Creations produced suite, benefiting the Television Academy Foundation featured products from Ashley Furniture, Status Sparkling Wine, Zenni Optical, Kapama Lodge and Safari, Four Seasons Nevis, Leaff Gourmet Waffles, Delsey Luggage, Dolby Headphones, Kodak Smile instant printer, Paderno cookware and more.

Melissa Benoist takes AT&T’s It Can Wait pledge to end distracted driving. Join them this Pledge Day at ItCanWait.com.

Army, comprised of hundreds of the fittest warriors, led by Natalie Eva Marie and Game of Thrones "Thor" Hafthor Bjornsson, invaded the Las Vegas Strip with a march on Thursday, September 12th, in their quest to introduce Reign's Total Body Fuel's newest addition beverage, Reign Total Body Fuel Orange Dreamsicle during Joe Weider's Olympia.

Grant Gustin takes AT&T’s It Can Wait pledge to end distracted driving. Join them this Pledge Day at ItCanWait.com.

Garnier Celebrity Hairstylist Ashley Streicher for Garnier Brand Ambassador Mandy Moore at the 71st Emmy Awards.

Actor, comedian and dairy milk enthusiast, Joel McHale, shows his support for #TheMooerReport on Twitter and at TheMooerReport.com. The parody investigation campaign is the latest creative effort by the entity behind ‘got milk?’, the California Milk Processor Board, in partnership with Funny Or Die, featuring comedic videos and a social media conversation feed found on Twitter @TheMooerReport, aimed at drawing attention to the many untrue myths about milk.

The OC housewives Gina Kirschenheister, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, and Brandi Glanville came out to support Hammitt at their new South Coast Plaza store. Beverly Hills Housewives’ Brandi Granville who is best friends with Kelly Dodd hung out at Hammitt’s party after a broken rib injury from a boat accident.

Old Navy's Rockstar Jeans receive Star of Recognition on Hollywood Walk of Fame,along with singer-songwriter sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey (Chloe X Halle) wearing the iconic denim.

To celebrate the launch of the final installment of Rambo, Sylvester Stallone treated himself to a watch from Wempe Jewelers on 5th Avenue in New York City on September 20th.





Actress, personality and Head of Creative at Bumble, Erin Foster, hosted an event for MINDBODY – the leading wellness app that serves as the gateway to fitness, beauty and integrative health - at the new AllBright Collective in West Hollywood. Guests participated in wellness services courtesy of MINDBODY, alongside Erin.

Sofia rolled up lookin FIERCE in head-to-toe Sofia Richie x Missguided look, including matching black leather pants and trench coat, and a white ribbed crop top.

Virgin Voyages and Gareth Pugh uniform reveal party at London Fashion Week.

Jax Taylor chows down on the new Carl’s Jr. Guacamole Double Cheeseburger during the Carl’s Jr. Avocado Event in Santa Monica.

Keynote Speaker Ashlee Simpson Ross pictured at StyleWeek OC.

Country Singer and Songwriter, Jordan Davis hosted an exclusive charity event on Saturday September 14th supporting the Vera Bradley and Blessings in a Backpack back-to-school tour at the Promise Road Elementary School in Noblesville, Indiana.

Lydia Mclaughlin is red carpet ready thanks to Skin Laundry's Laser + Light Facial! This unique facial is the perfect pre-party treatment for immediately glowing, smooth, award-winning skin!

Ashley Benson took to the streets of NYFW amidst NYFW in an all-black ensemble, plaid blazer and purple The Glenlivet Flask Bag designed by Prabal Gurung.

Misty Copeland attends Vera Bradley x Blessings In A Backpack event with Misty Copeland on September 09, 2019 at Gregory Jocko Jackson School in Brooklyn, NY.

Neil Patrick Harris and Quaker Chewy hosted a pop-up food truck in New York City to celebrate wholesome snacking and bring attention to the brand’s partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org.

Lily Aldridge front row at the Brandon Maxwell SS20 Runway Show sponsored by FIJI Water.

Model Coco Rocha stunned all in her outfit at Alexander Wang x Bvlgari launch party while sipping beefeater Gin cocktail.

Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles attend the Hustlers world premiere party hosted by World Class and Audi at Sofia, during the Toronto International Film Festival, Toronto, September 7, 2019.

Evan and Ashlee Ross Partied At The Opening of Airgraft's The Art Of Clean Vapor Presented By Talent Resources.

The Cast of Lucifer attends the Grace Rose Foundation Fashion Show Fundraiser.

Ed Norton and Shauna Robertson attend the Audi Canada post-screening reception for "Joker" during the Toronto International Film Festival at Patria on September 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Stand-up comedian Pete Davidson showed off his impressive bowling skills in the Kingpin Suite at Palms Casino Resort. After his show at The Mirage, Pete and some close friends stayed in the suite, which features two full-size bowling lanes & an automatic scoring system, and enjoyed a late bowling match where Pete came out on top scoring multiple strikes.

MTV’s Moon Person got a sneak peek at the VMA celebrity gift collection today featuring Ashley HomeStore, Coup champagne, BeTini, OraRx skincare, Carter Beauty, high Beauty, Jade Leaf, New World CBD, Western Son vodka and more packaged in Samsara Luggage.

Gina Rodriguez teams up with RetailMeNot and Bed Bath and Beyond to renovate her living room.

NBA All-Star Chris Paul Toasts to Investment within Uncharted Power Founder & CEO, Jessica O. Matthews at Atria in Martha’s Vineyard.

Comedian, Hannibal Burress Celebrates ‘Power, Redefined’ with tech star Jessica O. Matthews and famed NYC digital strategist Zena Hanna for Forbes the Culture at Atria in Martha’s Vineyard.

Jessica Alba visited the Backstage Creations Retreat at the Teen Choice Awards to check out Alkaline 88 water, Foster Grant sunglasses, Halo Top ice cream, McFadin leather goods, Jazwares Fortnite Battle Bus Drones, Herschel backpacks, Moosh Moosh slippers, Sequin and Sand bikinis, Squishmallows and more!

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott visited the Backstage Creations Retreat at the Teen Choice Awards to check out Alkaline 88 water, Foster Grant sunglasses, Halo Top ice cream, McFadin leather goods, Jazwares Fortnite Battle Bus Drones, Herschel backpacks, Moosh Moosh slippers, Sequin and Sand bikinis, Squishmallows and more!

HBO Host LA Premiere of "A Black Lady Sketch Show" with ROBIN THEDE, ISSA RAE & Performance by SAWEETIE

FIJI Water celebrated the Broadway arrival of “Sea Wall / A Life” on it’s opening night at Hudson Theatre with stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. FIJI Water was onsite to keep guests hydrated throughout the star-studded evening including Maggie Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Jeanne Cadieu and many more! Once the curtains closed, family and friends joined the two stars at Red Eye Grill for a celebration.

Arianna Huffington, Chelsea Hirschhorn, Amy Schumer and Ashley Graham at the Frida Mom launch dinner.

Sacha Jenkins and DMC at BEYOND THE STREETS at 25 Kent Ave in Brooklyn, NY on Wednesday, August 31.

Today, ‘90s icon Tori Spelling and SodaStream are teaming up to launch a new limited-edition transparent and neon SodaStream machine. (It looks just like these clear ‘90s phones we know and love).



The 90’s may have brought us the internet, boy bands and scrunchies, but it also gave us the excessive rise in single-use plastics, and not all trends should make a comeback. With this machine, SodaStream and Tori Spelling tap into the decade’s nostalgia while calling for a better, more sustainable future.

FIJI Water joined fashion designer Rachel Zoe for an intimate sunset dinner to celebrate summer style and Zoe’s latest ready-to-wear collection. Rachel Zoe gathered close friends and family including Christie Brinkley, Arielle Charnas, Rebecca Gayheart, Brian Atwood, Delfina Blaquier, Erica Pelosini, husband Rodger Berman and more.

Jenna Fischer soaks up the sun this summer wearing the Draper James ❤ Helen Jon Gingham Bikini at the Four Seasons Santa Barbara.

Paula Pell Plays Principal in the Old Navy Back-to-School Commercial.

Halima Aden & Katie Couric attend the premiere of the New Global Docu-Series - "Timelines" with SK-II & Katie Couric.

LaRoyce Hawkins Celebrates National Tequila Day at the Tequila Don Julio For Those Who Know event at Taqueria Los Comales in Chicago.

Mario Lopez and son, Nico, pose with pro skater Christian Hosoi, right, of the official @BonesLoveMilk Skate Team, at an event hosted by the California Milk Processor Board dedicated to celebrating skate and California street culture while showcasing the real benefits of milk as nature’s energy drink, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Former Disney Star, Madison Pettis is all grown up and celebrating her 21st birthday like anyone else would…in Las Vegas with a stay at the newly renovated Palms Casino Resort.



The former “Cory in the House” star celebrated with a gaggle of gal pals in style with a stay in the resort’s ideal girl’s night accommodations, REVOLVE suite. On Friday evening, the crew dined at Palms’ steakhouse, Scotch 80 Prime where she indulged on filet mignon and a Cosmo.

Kate Walsh attends a Brunch for SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum in Los Angeles on July 23, 2019 at Palihouse in Los Angeles.

Actor Miles Teller celebrates his bachelor party at KAOS Dayclub at Palms Casino Resort on Saturday, July 20th.

Joe Manganiello attends the Pizza Hut Lounge at San Diego Comic Con.

Shepard Fairey, Amanda Fairey, Rosie Perez and Eric Haze hosted a private event at BEYOND the STREETS, the monumental exhibition of graffiti, street art and beyond in Brooklyn.







Fairey celebrated his 30th Anniversary show, “Facing The Giant: 3 Decades of Dissent,” a retrospective of the pioneering street artist which surveys over 30 artworks that demonstrate the evolution of Fairey’s art and concepts over the last three decades, highlighting his defiant career and the giant issues and forces confronted through his art.

Disneyland Paris has been buzzing with models during Couture Fashion Week -- and their outfits have been worthy of a front row.



Candice Swanepoel, Isabeli Fontana, Romee Stridj and Sara Sampaio were among a large group of models and digital influencers alike that attended a special evening in collaboration with CHAOS at the park on June 30th to kick-off the resort’s new The Lion King & Jungle Festival.

The Amazing Kreskin attends the WeWork Launch of The Space in Flatiron in NYC!

The cast of the Jersey Shore spotted having a family meal with the Scognamillo family at Patsy’s Italian Restaurant on Tuesday, July 9th while promoting the new season of the show.

Straight off his new remix, hip hop artist Lil Nas X brought the “Old Town Road” to Vegas on Saturday night with an epic performance at KAOS Nightclub.

John Legend attends the 100 Coconuts and Hamptons Magazine party to celebrate his July cover of the publication held at a private estate in Montauk, NY on Saturday, July 13th.

TAG Heuer Celebrates 50 Years of the Monaco in NYC with Olivia Culpo.