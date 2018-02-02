Check Out The Hottest Celeb Pics!

1 of 4

Photo credit: Banfy Photos

This week, designer Don C hosted an exclusive preview of his forthcoming pop-up, RSVP Gallery Gift Shop, an extension of his Chicago-based lifestyle boutique, at the newly opened Dream Hollywood in Los Angeles where Remy Martin cocktails were being served. The RSVP Gallery Gift Shop is set to open in February, located within the hotel’s activated alleyway, selling limited edition merch and hotel essentials for hotel guests and locals alike.



Following the private preview, the party moved to Avenue Los Angeles. The packed club went wild when Chase B introduced rapper Vic Mensa as he took to the DJ booth to perform his top tracks like “U Mad”, “No Chill” and “Down On My Luck”. At a separate VIP booth, actor Wilmer Valderrama stopped by Avenue to continue his birthday celebrations after his dinner at TAO with Daman Waynes Jr. Also spotted at Avenue was rapper MGK.