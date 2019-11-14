Chelsea Houska has been a fan favorite on Teen Mom 2 since the very beginning, so fans definitely don’t want to see her go! During a podcast interview, the MTV star opened up about possibly quitting the series.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Chelsea Houska has been a fan favorite on Teen Mom 2 since the very beginning, so fans definitely don’t want to see her go! During a podcast interview, the MTV star opened up about possibly quitting the series.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!