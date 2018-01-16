NEWS
Chris Pratt Focused On Making Son Jack ‘Feel Safe & Secure’ Amid Divorce From Anna Faris

January 16, 2018 17:02PM

The ‘Jurassic World’ star is trying to give the five-year-old a normal upbringing.

Chris Pratt may be one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but he doesn’t want his fame going to his five-year-old son Jack’s head! According to an insider, the Jurassic World star is determined to keep his child’s life as normal as possible despite his fame, as well as “safe and secure” as he splits from his wife and Jack’s mom Anna Faris. Click through to find out how Chris keeps Jack’s life normal, despite his movie star status!

“Chris is devoted in a real healthy way,” the insider told OK! exclusively. “He’s not a ‘Disneyland dad’ and doesn’t give Jack everything he wants when he asks for it, but he does spend lots of quality time with the boy.”
“He’s teaching him right and wrong, to respect his parents and be kind to other kids and to animals,” the source explained.
“He doesn’t spend excessively on his son or feed him junk food – it’s their bonding that’s important to Chris,” the insider noted. “He’s making Jack feel safe and secure as he and Anna transition through divorce.”
As OK! readers know, Chris and Anna officially filed for divorce in December, citing irreconcilable differences. The two filed for joint custody. When the pair initially announced their split in August, they said they’d be keeping the split “as private as possible” for the sake of their son.
Since the split, Anna has begun dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Chris is rumored to be seeing Olivia Munn.
