Photo credit: Shutterstock

For her response, Chrissy pointed out that she is sorry once again. “You keep saying this as if my husband [] and I don’t do anything for society and it’s really disheartening,” she said to the fan . “It was a comment, a joke, a dumb one at that, that I’m sorry for. I hope we have done and continue to do things that contribute more than a dumb tweet. Again, I apologize.”